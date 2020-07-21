Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

'It's a looks market - customers want a blemish-free potato'

Big changes: when Ivan Curran started growing potatoes in the 1970s he had 80-100 pickers working on the harvest; today that work is completely mechanised. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Close

Big changes: when Ivan Curran started growing potatoes in the 1970s he had 80-100 pickers working on the harvest; today that work is completely mechanised. Photo: Mark Condren

Big changes: when Ivan Curran started growing potatoes in the 1970s he had 80-100 pickers working on the harvest; today that work is completely mechanised. Photo: Mark Condren

Big changes: when Ivan Curran started growing potatoes in the 1970s he had 80-100 pickers working on the harvest; today that work is completely mechanised. Photo: Mark Condren

When Ivan Curran started growing potatoes in the late 1970s, he had 80-100 pickers employed to harvest his crops by hand.

Today, the picking of potatoes on his 700 acre farm near Stamullen, Co Meath, is completely mechanised.

"We started the mechanised picking of potatoes in 1988 with a potato harvester and we had about 160 acres of potatoes at the time," Ivan says.