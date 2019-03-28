Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 28 March 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Irish grain sits in sheds while imports at record record level - Grain Growers

Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

The Irish Grain Growers Group has called on the Department of Agriculture and farm lobby groups to explain why ship loads of grain are being imported as Irish tillage farmers have grain supplies sitting in their sheds.

A spokesperson for the Group said Irish grain is being left in sheds while imports are coming in at record levels.

"Why they are allowing ship loads of grain and lorry loads of feed arrive into Ireland while their grain sits in sheds unused by merchants and millers.

"It is totally unacceptable for the Department to support such actions especially where grain prices have collapsed in the past six months by approximately 25pc.

"To compound the situation the Department of Agriculture has been subsidising the transport of imported feed while Irish grain sits in sheds . Where does that leave the straw market for 2019? 

"Some farmers who have grain in stores find themselves in a situation where they are practically begging merchants and millers to take some of their grain in order to alleviate cash flow situations with banks and creditors. They find themselves in a poor negotiating position as a result."

It says the price merchants have offered for harvest '19 are hard to stomach, with the cost of growing spring crops on 2018 figures by approximately €30/ acre.

"We are told we must observe world commodity grain markets and hope for a weather event or two to influence the grain market positively."

Also Read

The group is calling on Minister Creed and the Department to ensure that Irish grains are prioritised into the future.

"It's a diabolical situation we find ourselves in, after three fodder crisis in the space of two years tillage farmers find it incredulous that imported grain is preferred by millers and merchants to Irish grain.

"In a recent report it stated that approximately two thirds of this grain is of GMO origin."

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More in Tillage

The EU Commission has voted to ban chlorothalonil. File photo

Fungicide ban will pile more pressure on tillage incomes
File photo

Farmers say decision to ban key fungicide will slash crop production in...
A farmer operates a tractor and a seeder in his field to sow sugar beets in the village of Cramoisy, France, March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

Low prices to eat into EU sugar beet area as planting starts
File photo

PJ Phelan: 'Careless use of pesticides creates unacceptable risks for...
Black-grass taken from a field in Waterford on the same day in January. Picture from Jimmy Staples Teagasc

Forging new weapons in fight against grass weeds
Ciaran Collins, Teagasc tillage specialist

Farmers opt out of beans after 2018 'disaster'
Malting barley farmer protest recently at the price they are receiving for their crop.

Boortmalt boss moots new approach on barley pricing


Top Stories

Ireland is 'anxious' to trade with Iran, but there are issues - Creed
Sheep mart

Factories: Lamb prices still a long way short of 2018 figures
Stock

200,000 Irish school children receive €3.3m of fruit, vegetables and...
Kilkenny farmer Paul Bowden from Urlingford, Co Kilkenny, was announced as the Teagasc/FBD Insurance Student of the Year for 2018 at a ceremony in Dublin.

Top dairy farmer named Teagasc Student of the Year
Stock picture

Small levels of antibiotic residues now being found in rivers
Farmers and food producers can sell their food-waste and agricultural waste to biogas energy producers and other users across Europe. 

New website to allow farmers sell agri waste to biogas energy producers
Green Party leader, Eamon Ryan

'Marketing people don’t have to pay the vets bills or the bank manager if...