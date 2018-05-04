Insecticide ban to hit EU sugar beet crops, farmers say

EU countries backed a proposal last week to extend a partial ban on the use of insecticides known as neonicotinoids that studies have shown are harmful to bees.

“This decision has a devastating impact on beet growing. With this ban, all French regions are likely to be affected by viral jaundice, with potential yield losses estimated at 12 pct at national level, and up to 50 pct in certain ocean climate zones,” French sugar beet growers group CGB said in a statement.

“It is a very hard blow for sugar beet growers and for the sustainability of the French and European sugar sector in general,” it said.