Indian summer has paved the way for bumper winter plantings

The weather that we missed out on last spring has been more than compensated for this autumn with excellent conditions for sowing. As a result, winter plantings have been very good.

It is difficult to get an accurate indication of areas sown to the various crops however, there is no doubt that winter barley sowings are up significantly on last year, possibly by 25pc to 30pc and it appears likely that the area sown could exceed the previous high levels of 2016.

The percentage of hybrid barley would also appear to be higher, reflecting results achieved this harvest.

While wheat sowing is continuing it is likely that the final area will remain similar to last year's level.

The likely reason for no significant increase in this crop is the absence of sufficient "entry" crops. Thankfully, growers appear to have taken it on board that there is likely to be a major yield (and income) penalty if break crops are not the main crop to precede wheat. 2018 was generally a poor year for planting of break crops.

Yield penalties of up to one tonne per acre were again obvious in second and continuous wheats.

Winter oat planting also appears to be up significantly on 2017. However, this is from a very low base and, from what I understand from the seed trade, it appears that much of the oat seed available has already been sown and therefore likely to leave a seed scarcity for the spring.

Sowing and seed bed conditions have been extremely good this autumn with the result that establishment levels have been at a very high level, even up to 95pc in cases.