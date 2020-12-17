Increased planting of premium crops will be a core part of Tillage farming’s future

Malting barley, food grade oats and food grade rapeseed oil are all examples of premium crops that will contribute to the targets set out in the Teagasc roadmap for tillage.

It is easy to get lost in the fog of negative commentary and forget how good Irish tillage farmers are at producing the high quality, traceable produce that underpins our €13.7bn livestock, food and drinks industries.

Irish tillage farmers produce some of the highest yields in the world, have the lowest greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of any production system in Irish agriculture and have income levels that are second only to dairy.

Increasing the area of crops can make a significant contribution to tackling agriculture’s climate change obligations.

Livestock systems will typically have higher GHG emissions than tillage farms. The Teagasc national farm survey sustainability report found that the bulk of GHG emissions on tillage farms actually come from livestock enterprises on tillage farms.

Tillage crops also have the advantage of having better nitrogen and phosphorus use efficiencies over grass based systems.

The Department’s recent document, ‘Ag Climatise’ — the national climate action roadmap for the agricultural sector — recognises the importance of the tillage sector.

One of the key actions it identifies is increasing the area under tillage production above the current area of 300,000 hectares by 2030, and producing more native-grown grains and legumes for the livestock industry.

Incomes' gap

Of course there are challenges in the tillage sector.

Incomes still lag a long way behind dairy and it is more vulnerable than any other sector to price fluctuations and the vagaries of the weather.

In three of the last 10 years, weather has had a major negative impact on final harvest yields. Maybe this is a symptom of the climate change crisis that we need to solve?

The loss of key plant protection products (PPPs) is a significant challenge. Developing and implementing integrated pest management (IPM) practices is critical to mitigate the PPP losses and to slow the development of resistance.

Targets

Teagasc recently published road maps which set out targeted improvements for each sector and actions required to achieve these improvements by 2027.

The targeted improvements for tillage sector are;

Increase grain yields by 1pc per year

Increase the levels of production going to premium markets to 50pc

Reduce reliance on plant protection products (PPP) by the development of and selection of varieties for improved disease and pest resistance in crops.

Developing and delivering agronomic solutions to cope with lower PPP use is also critical.

When the weather patterns are ‘normal’ tillage farmers will achieve exceptionally high yields but getting rewarded is subject to world market forces.

Premium markets

That’s why the development of premium markets is crucial for tillage farmers.

Malting barley, food grade oats and food grade rapeseed oil are all examples of premium crops that will contribute to the targets set out in the roadmap for tillage. Glanbia have been market leaders in this area with 40pc of this year’s harvest payments for premium crops.

The production of indigenous protein crops, especially beans delivers multiple advantages.

In addition to enhancing Ireland’s green image if food exports are produced with native protein sources, beans also play an important role in the reduction of GHGs. Nitrogen usage on farms that grow beans will be lower as beans fix their own nitrogen and the succeeding crop will also have a lower nitrogen requirement.

Beans also increase crop diversity and can play a fundamental role in the implementation of IPM measures and input reductions in line with EU ‘Farm to Fork’ policy.

Supports

Beans are a good example of how targeted supports can benefit a sector. The bean area has increased from less than 4,000ha before the introduction of the protein payment in 2015 to 12,600ha in 2020.

To maintain the area of land under tillage, farmers will more need access to premium crops and targeted supports as is the case with protein crops. It is also important that the environmental sustainability credentials of Irish feed grains are recognised and not discounted by imported grains.

Finally, I would like to wish everybody a very happy Christmas, and I hope 2021 will see tillage farmers will find that elusive combination of high yields and high prices.

Ciaran Collins is a crops specialist with Teagasc Moorepark, Co Cork

