Improved prices offer sliver of hope to grain growers

Harvest prices appear to be settling around €170/t for wheat and €150/t for barley as cereal growers face into another difficult week on the combines.

The weather-disrupted harvest of the last week has left around 20pc of the grain crop to be cut.

However, yesterday’s heavy rains have exacerbated the very poor ground conditions and farmers in many areas are now facing into a salvage operation

for the remaining crops.

The improving harvest price outlook, albeit from a very low level, was the only sliver of good news for grain growers this

week.

Difficulties with the US maize harvest and lower yield projections globally have left independent traders admitting that barley prices are unlikely to dip under €147-148/t, and even admitting that they could settle around €150/t.

Meanwhile, industry sources are accepting that the €20/t gap between wheat and barley is unlikely to dissipate.

This view is supported by suggestions of a wheat deficit in Britain following their poor harvest.

Interrupted harvesting continued across the south and east this week but farmers report that the quality has fallen off, with most spring barley crops struggling to yield over 3t/ac.

Some fine crops are still being harvested, however, with spring oats in south Munster said to be yielding up to 3t/ac.

Close to 60pc of the spring crops have yet to be cut in Donegal, although around 70pc of the overall acreage has been harvested, according IFA county grain committee chair, Peter Lynch.

He said ground conditions have become more difficult, but that poor weather is the primary reason cutting has been delayed.

‘Smash and grab’

Mr Lynch explained that farmers only got three days cutting since the start of last week, and it was now a case of “smash and grab” when the weather allows.

Spring barley yields in Donegal have been stronger than expected, Mr Lynch said, with most coming in around 2.8t/ac. However, winter barley yields failed to top 3t/ac.

Mr Lynch said the vast majority of the straw in the county is going to existing customers. Prices in the north-west have not been settled but traders say that €20 for a 4x4 bale will be the base.

Prices in the south and east are generally holding around €16-18/bale, but demand remains sluggish.

Meanwhile, IFA grain chairman, Mark Browne, has called on the Department of Agriculture to extend the September 15 GLAS deadline for the establishment of catch crops or green cover given the ongoing harvest problems.

