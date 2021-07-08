‘Importing peat from abroad is nonsensical lunacy’ 

Agriculture Committee told 17,000 jobs are at risk across the horticulture peat industry

Sinn Féin agriculture spokesperson Matt Carthy has called on Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue “to take a hands-on approach” to the imminent crisis facing the mushroom industry and the wider horticulture sector.

Speaking following a hearing of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee on the impact of peat shortages – now expected to be exhausted by September – the deputy also criticised the minister and his Department officials for “not showing up” at the meeting.

He said “Government tokenism” is putting the mushroom industry, which he said is “very important” within his own Monaghan-Cavan constituency, “into crisis”.

The TD also hit out the approach of Green Party Ministers Eamon Ryan, Pippa Hackett and Malcolm Noonan, who each have a role in the matter.

Deputy Carthy said: “It is imperative that Minister Charlie McConalogue take a hands-on role on this matter. The shortage of horticultural peat could be potentially devastating for the mushroom industry and the wider horticulture sector. These are farmers who need a minister to stand up for them.

“The reason why mushroom farms are so prevalent in counties like Monaghan is because holdings are small. They were unprofitable.

"Farmers did as they were asked – they diversified – and they turned small, unprofitable holdings into an economic driver of an entire region.

“Their sector needs peat. The shortage is due to tokenism in the extreme.

“The stated solution, presented by Minister Eamon Ryan, is that Ireland should import peat from abroad.

"That is non-sensical lunacy. It makes no sense from an environmental point of view considering that domestic peat extraction can be monitored and strict conditions applied in a way that cannot be enforced on imported product.

“The peat required over coming decades represents about one tenth of 1pc of the peat area of the state – the extraction of peat for horticultural use cannot be compared to that of energy production.

“It appears that there are some in Government content to see net global emissions rise in order to inflate their own supposed achievements at home.”

Jobs at risk

At the committee, Growing Media Ireland (GMI), which represents the majority of the country’s horticulture peat producers, told members that native supplies of horticulture peat “will be exhausted” by September leaving the sector totally dependent on costly imports from abroad.

GMI’s John Neenan, Kieran Dunne of Kildare Growers Group, Mel O’Rourke of Commercial Mushroom Producers and independent horticulture consultant Anna Kavanagh, warned the committee that “the real and imminent crisis” has now placed 17,000 jobs at risk in the midlands, west and beyond.

Despite the establishment of a cross-departmental working group to address the issue some months ago, after new restrictions on peat harvesting sent shockwaves through the industry, GMI contended that officials are “moving away” from seeking a solution.

The Irish horticultural peat harvesting sector has experienced extreme challenges over the past 18 months.

Following a ruling of the High Court in September 2019, harvesting of peat from bogs greater than 30ha now requires all companies to go through a complex licensing and planning regime.