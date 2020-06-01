Farming

If we use less fertiliser and pesticide, we'll need more land - do politicians realise this?

Sea change: John Fielding wrapping silage at Garretstown, Kinsale Co Cork was with the naval vessel Lé Samuel Beckett on coastal patrol as a backdrop. Picture Denis Boyle Expand

Helen Harris

I am really proud of all the farmers, producers and suppliers who have kept the shelves stocked during lockdown.

The whole concept of the CAP was to have food security in Europe. Here we are in the middle of a crisis and anyone can walk into a shop and have fully stocked shelves. It proves that the system works.

Despite what you hear in the media, we have really good quality, affordable food.