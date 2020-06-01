If we use less fertiliser and pesticide, we'll need more land - do politicians realise this?

I am really proud of all the farmers, producers and suppliers who have kept the shelves stocked during lockdown.

The whole concept of the CAP was to have food security in Europe. Here we are in the middle of a crisis and anyone can walk into a shop and have fully stocked shelves. It proves that the system works.

Despite what you hear in the media, we have really good quality, affordable food.

Like most farmers in Europe, I have been watching the new CAP reform talks with huge interest. I was delighted to hear that the whole concept is 'Farm to Fork'.

Our Department of Agriculture and many Irish agribusinesses have been promoting this concept for years. The idea that consumers can see and understand exactly where their food comes from and how it gets from the farm to their table is a brilliant one.

But as usual, I have my suspicions. Will they be given the actual information and the full story? Will they be told which steak has been fed on Irish grain and which has been fed on imported GM maize or soya beans?

I'm not for one second suggesting that one is better than the other. I am simply asking how much of the information the consumer is going to get?

Are they going to be told why we do something? Why do we use fertiliser or pesticides?

I was lucky enough to get an invitation to a seminar that due to Covid-19 was online this year. It was fantastic. All these great speakers on one platform discussing various topics that relate to the agricultural industry.

I came away each day with renewed optimism. The messages were of new ideas, new science and new technology to help our industry in the future.

These are really exciting times that we live in, and according to many speakers the next 30 years are the most important in the history of agriculture.

We have to feed a growing population in a sustainable way, and it can be done. "There are no silver bullets," I heard a number of them say - it's complicated. It involves many different aspects of agriculture.

Then I read that the new CAP proposals suggest that farmers are going to have to reduce the use of fertiliser and pesticides. I was left scratching my head and I wonder do these politicians understand why we use them?

If we could use less fertiliser to grow our crops, we would. If we didn't need a pesticide, then we wouldn't use it.

It's like going into a hospital and saying 'use less medicine'. We believe that science will help create a vaccine for Covid-19, and science is helping all the medical staff that are dealing with this terrible virus.

But when a farmer uses science and technology, we are being told that that's a bad thing. The reason why farmers use fertiliser is that scientists have shown farmers what a plant needs to grow to its optimum. The farmer then applies that science and gets proven results.

One of the speakers in the Altech conference, Jack Bobo, explained that to feed the world you can farm "intensively or expansively". In other words, produce a lot on the land we have or grow less on more land.

We are doing a very good job of producing very good quality food, sustainably in an affordable way already in Europe.

If we are not allowed to use as much fertiliser or pesticides, we will produce less. So we will need more land to produce the same amount of food. Therefore, we will need to take more land that is not in agriculture.

For example, Europe imports about 70pc of its feed, and much of it comes from South America. If we need 20-30pc more in Europe, as we reduce our fertiliser use, then we will need to import more.

If they are using all their agricultural land, how can they grow more? They cut down more forest and grow more crops. Is that really what they want?

Everything has consequences. I just hope that the politicians in Europe realise that, before it's too late.

Philip and Helen Harris are tillage farmers in Co Kildare. Follow them on Twitter @kildarefarmer