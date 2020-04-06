'I have never been so happy to be a farmer as I am right now'

While most people are self-isolating in their houses, we have been self-isolating on our tractors.

We had been looking at terrible crops since September, and even though I have been whingeing about the bad crops, I can honestly say that I have never been so happy to be a farmer as I am now.

To be able to go out into the fresh air and sow a crop that will become food or feed is a wonderful feeling. The fact that I can watch lapwings, buzzards and yellow-hammers as I travel up and down the field makes it all the more special.

Some of our land is along the banks of the Liffey, and to be able to see all the wildlife going about its normal life while the human world shuts down is fantastic.

One day as I listened to the bird song, I realised the reason it sounded so loud is because there are so few cars making noise in the background.

I understand that having this as my work place is very special, but I don't take it for granted. The fresh air and the wildlife are very good for the soul.

The other good thing about having such a long break over the winter was the opportunity to catch up on all the jobs that were meant to be done around the farm.

Many had been on the long finger for years. And we caught up with lots of machinery maintenance jobs that needed doing.

I also decided to build a wormery. A what, I hear you ask? A wormery is a container for lots and lots of worms. It produces a fertiliser from their castings and a 'worm tea', which should pour out from underneath.

Again, this tea will be used as a fertiliser. This is one of my more daft ideas, so we will see how it goes. I have posted photos on Twitter.

When the weather eventually improved we were very happy to finally get out and work in the fields.

In some fields it was easy to decide to spray them off and put in a new crop, but others that were patchy were more difficult. We still may decide to take out more.

Most of the winter wheat failed and we decided to put some of the fields in beans and we have gone with spring barley in some others.

The soil has gone from very wet and waterlogged to dry and hard.

We were wondering about going back to ploughing, but as the weather picked up and the soil dried out, we decided to take the chance and use the Claydon.

We also had the chance to get everything rolled and the stones picked. Well, Phil did the sowing and I had to do all the stone picking, as usual.

The oilseed rape was looking quite short, but it took off as soon as it got fertiliser.

It is now starting to flower and we need to get more fertiliser out before it's too tall. It looks well and has come out of the winter the best-looking crop.

The winter oats were looking a little hungry after the long winter but they too are starting to look good after being fertilised.

Cover crops

The cover crop that we had sown also did well. The buckwheat is long gone, killed off with the first frost, but the phacelia and vetch looked well before we sprayed them off to plant in the spring crops.

The green manure and the soil protection they provide over the winter should benefit the soil in the future.

We had planned to put in a lot more cover crops next autumn, but with so many spring crops that will be cut later than winter crops, we might not get that window to sow.

The main downside to cover crops is the amount of slugs that they attract.

The wet winter will have a knock-on effect for at least a couple of years as it changes our crop plan entirely.

But we have more important things to worry about between now and then.

Helen and Phil Harris are tillage farmers in Co Kildare. Follow them on Twitter, @kildarefarmer

Indo Farming