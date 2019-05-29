'I had to change - the way I was farming was simply not sustainable'
Fergal Byrne has swapped the stress of a '24/7' workload for a more manageable organic tillage and sheep enterprise, writes Grace Maher
Five years ago Fergal Byrne reached a crossroads in his farming life.
He was working the home farm in Calverstown, Co Kildare and also renting land in four different locations around the county, farming livestock and growing conventional malting barley.
"I was working 24/7 and essentially not making money so I decided that I had to change what I was doing as it was simply not sustainable," he recalls.
"The way I saw it I had three choices - lease out my land, consider dairy farming or convert to organic farming. Five years on I am delighted that I decided to convert to organics, I feel it is probably the best decision I have made in my farming career."
Fergal has been farming full-time for the past 30 years. Five years ago he converted to organic production and is certified by the Irish Organic Association.
He currently works 62ha of land, 40ha of which he owns. One of the reasons he converted to organic was the greater control it would give him over inputs.
"I liked the idea that as the farmer you are responsible for building the fertility in the soil naturally and growing the maximum amount of forage crops to feed to your animals.
"Now obviously there are times when it would be good to have the option of going out with a bag of fertiliser and having a flush of nutrients added to force growth, however on the whole, I really like the organic approach which is working more at nature's pace," he says.