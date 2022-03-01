How to tailor crop N, P & K requirements to feed grain yield potential

To maximise the utilisation of the nutrients in organic fertilisers, firstly, like any fertiliser, we need to know its N, P & K value, so have organic fertilisers tested to determine their nutrient values.

Farmer Chris Sweetman checks the quality of the spring oats before harvesting on his farm in Clonard, Balbriggan, Co Dublin. Photo: Damien Eagers

Over the coming days and weeks, the focus on many tillage farms will be tailoring N, P and K applications for both winter and spring crops.

With the current high fertiliser prices, aim to apply sufficient P and K to feed grain yield potential in the current year to maintain soil fertility levels and control production costs.

Applying P, K and S will be very important to drive nitrogen (N) efficiency, a key driver of grain yield formation in cereal crops.

To calculate crop P and K requirements in 2022, take the average grain yield over the last three years for the different cereal crops on your farm.

For example, every one tonne of grain for either spring barley/wheat requires 3.8kg P & 11.4kg K, winter wheat/barley remove 3.8kg and slightly less K at 10kg/t.

Where my average spring barley yield was 8.0t/ha over the last three years, the crop will require 30kg P/ha (8 x 3.8) and 91kg K/ha (8 x 11.4). In this example, 495kg/ha (4 bags/ac) of 13-6-20 will supply all the crops’ P and K requirements.

On low phosphorus index (1 or 2) fields, combine drilling P brings many benefits, as P is not a mobile soil nutrient like nitrogen or potassium.

Placing P in the seed zone makes it readily available to the germinating seed.

This is very beneficial as it increases plant P efficiency, which is critical to aid both root and tiller development in the first three to six weeks of crop establishment.

Organic fertilisers

Where organic fertilisers such as cattle or pig slurry are applied, it will be important to adjust the rate of chemical fertiliser to reflect the nutrients supplied by the slurry.

For example, an application of 22m³/ha (2,000 gal/ac) of typical pig slurry (4pc DM) can supply 46kg N, 17 kg P & 48kg K/ha of available nutrients. Taking the example spring barley crop above, the application rate of 13-6-20 can be reduced from 495 to 250kg/ha, a 50pc reduction. Apply compound fertiliser at the time of sowing.

To maximise the utilisation of the nutrients in organic fertilisers, firstly, like any fertiliser, we need to know its N, P & K value, so have organic fertilisers tested to determine their nutrient values.

Secondly, ensure slurry is well agitated, spread evenly from start to finish and incorporate rapidly within three to six hours.

Apply slurries with LESS technology and plough in ASAP to maximise the recovery of the nitrogen.

Adjusting Cereal N Rates

Due to the increasing cost of fertiliser N in 2022, nitrogen rates will need adjusting based on the cost of fertiliser N and grain price.

The economic optimum N rate is based on the break-even ratio (BER), which is the number of kilos of grain to pay for one kilo of N. At present, taking a CAN price of €700/tonne (€2.59/kg) and a grain price of €220/t (0.22c /kg) gives a BER of 11.8. In a normal year, the BER would be ~ 6.

Higher BERs this season mean the N rates should be reduced, the adjustment being about 6kg N/ha for each unit change in BER above 6.

In this example, the normal N rate should be reduced by 5.8 x 6 = 35 kg N/ha. A recent review of the N response curves by Dr Richie Hackett suggests that the change in N rate per unit BER should be 6.5 in winter wheat and 5 in barley. Therefore, N rates should be reduced by 25-35kg N/ha this year compared to normal and the calculated average yield loss as a result is 0.2 – 0.3 t/ha.

The starting point should be the recommended rate given in the Teagasc Green Book, not necessarily what a grower did in previous seasons.

This is a particularly important point for malting barley growers who typically use less N than would be recommended for yield in order to meet protein specifications, particularly those growing distilling barley.

In many cases, malting barley growers should make much smaller reductions, if any, to their N inputs in 2022.

Mark Plunkett is a Soil and Plant Nutrition Specialist with Teagasc