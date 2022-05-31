How to know when you don’t need to apply insecticide

Not required: John Crowley says, ‘my barley was drilled early, which reduced the risk of BYDV infection, and with low levels of aphid activity in the field, I felt an application was not warranted’. Photo: Patrick Browne

April and May have been a very busy time on the farm. My main crop is spring malting barley and crop establishment and tillering have been excellent.

To date the spring malt crops have received 145kg/N/ha, which was applied soon after emergence. Favourable weather conditions post-application led to very good nitrogen uptake and utilisation.

The crop received its broadleaf and wild oat herbicide at the start of tillering.

Control for the most part has been good, with the exception of low levels of chickweed coming through in some fields, but I am hopeful that the barley will out-compete the weed.

The T1 fungicide on the spring barley was applied slightly later than planned as the weather conditions were unfavourable, but it was all completed before the end of tillering.

Disease pressure has been high, especially in my Planet spring barley, where net blotch is evident.

I also have the variety Laureate sown and these crops are much cleaner of disease than the Planet.

From an IPM perspective I prefer to grow Laureate over Planet as it has a far better disease resistance profile, which puts less pressure on applied chemistry for controlling disease.

I have been trying to cut down on my insecticide use, and this year I decided to apply no insecticide to my spring barley.

My barley was drilled early, which reduced the risk of BYDV infection, and with low levels of aphid activity in the field, I felt an application was not warranted.

Over the past 10 days or so, I have seen BYDV infection coming through in the barley, which made me question my decision. But when I examined more closely, I found that there is only a 1-2pc rate of infection, which should not have a major impact on my final crop yield.

My winter barley received its final fungicide in mid-May at awns emergence, and the agronomy is now complete.

My spring beans were drilled in mid-March and establishment was excellent. I felt that bean weevil activity was not high enough to justify an application of insecticide.

As part of the Signpost programme, we set up an establishment systems demo on the farm. The aim is to evaluate the performance of plough, min till and no-till systems to establish a spring barley crop.

So far, there is not much difference in crop performance between each of the systems.

I am impressed with the min-till crop and it is something I will consider implementing as I seek alternatives to ploughing.

John Crowley farms at Ferns, Co Wexford

Advisors: Ciaran Hickey, Mark Plunkett, Eoin Lyons