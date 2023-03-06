Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 4.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

How to ensure you qualify for new eco scheme measures

Farmers are required to complete two Agricultural Practices (APs) annually – here’s a guide to what you can do

Options: Planting trees is one of the actions available to tillage farmers. Image: Getty Expand

Close

Options: Planting trees is one of the actions available to tillage farmers. Image: Getty

Options: Planting trees is one of the actions available to tillage farmers. Image: Getty

Options: Planting trees is one of the actions available to tillage farmers. Image: Getty

Ciaran Collins

According the Department payments calculator a 100ha farmer with 100 entitlements in 2022 with a value of €300 (BPS + Greening) will receive €26,617 in 2023.

7,700 or 29pc of this total is from the eco scheme, assuming the farmer qualifies for two measures.

Most Watched

Privacy