How to ensure you qualify for new eco scheme measures

According the Department payments calculator a 100ha farmer with 100 entitlements in 2022 with a value of €300 (BPS + Greening) will receive €26,617 in 2023.

€7,700 or 29pc of this total is from the eco scheme, assuming the farmer qualifies for two measures.

As we head into a season of high input costs and tight margins, it is vital that all tillage farmers ensure that they qualify for both eco scheme measures.

However not all of the eight measures are suitable for tillage farmers, so planning in advance of making an application for Business Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) in 2023 is of utmost importance.

The eco scheme is a new environmental scheme within pillar 1, and participation is voluntary. It rewards farmers for undertaking actions that are beneficial to climate, biodiversity, water quality and the environment.

Farmers are required to select and complete two Agricultural Practices (APs) annually and can opt in/out on an annual basis.

Costings for the scheme is based on income foregone and costs incurred, and depending on uptake payment is likely to be €65-70/ha/year.

Payment is on every eligible hectare and is not linked to entitlements and there is no maximum number of hectares that payment can be received on.

The eco scheme APs are:

Space for nature

This is similar to the 5pc EFA requirement in the previous CAP. Examples of space for nature features commonly found on tillage farms include trees, hedges, drains, margins/buffer strips, fallow, habitat.

A total area of 7pc counts as one standard action and 10pc or above will count as two measures.

The Department have calculated an estimate for every farmer but it is important to check that this estimate is correct.

Make sure you reflect what is actually on the ground on the date you apply for BISS 2023.

Extensive livestock production

Targeted at livestock farmers >50pc grassland and based on 2022 stocking rate.

Limiting chemical nitrogen usage

Max permitted nitrogen application rate is based on grassland stocking rate in 2022 and arable parcels will have a limit of 139.41kg N/ha.

The national average for tillage is 154.9kg N/Ha and the Eco-Scheme is 10pc below the national average so this figure and set at 139.4kg/ha for tillage farmers.

Tillage farmers must stay within the nitrate allowances where these allowances are below 139.41kg/ha.

Planting native trees and hedgerows

A minimum planting rate of three native trees or 1 metre of hedgerow per eligible hectare per annum for the standard option.

The enhanced options (counts as two actions) is six native trees/ha or 2m of hedgerow/ha, or three native trees and 1m of hedgerow/ha. You must plant between October 1, 2022 and September 30, 2023.

Use of GPS-controlled fertiliser spreaders/sprayers

All chemical fertiliser (compound or liquid) and/or plant protection products must be applied with a GPS-controlled spreader or sprayer.

A farmer can use their own machine or a contractor service.

For GPS controlled sprayers the farmer must have >50pc arable land to be eligible.

It is important to note that GPS on the tractor does not count, it must be a GPS controlled fertiliser spreader/sprayer.

Soil sampling and appropriate liming

The farmer must carry out soil sampling on all eligible hectares and apply lime in accordance with the soil test results and a minimum of 33pc of the liming requirement must be applied in first year.

You must carry out one soil sample for every 3ha (it’s normally every 4ha) and include an organic matter test for tillage land.

Planting a break crop

Farmers must plant beans, peas, oilseed rape or oats or any combination of these crops on at least 20pc of the arable area. Beet and maize are not included.

Over 50pc of lands must be arable.

Sowing multi-species sward

A livestock option that requires the sowing on at least 7pc of eligible hectares in the year the action is selected.

Ciaran Collins is a Teagasc crops specialist based in Midleton, Co Cork