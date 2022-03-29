How this Wexford tillage farmer is devising a plan to reduce his chemical fertiliser application

Cutting back: John Crowley generally applies 40kg/ha of chemical phosphorus to his spring barley crops at sowing, but is reducing that to 28kg/ha. Photos: Patrick Browne

The weather conditions in the second half of March were perfect for completing the spring crop drilling on the farm.

Drilling began here on March 20 with spring beans, closely followed by my main crop of spring malting barley. Ideally, I would like to get my malt crops drilled in early March to try to decrease grain protein levels, but the weather was not suitable.

The malting barley varieties I drilled are Planet (destined for the brewing market) and Laureate (being grown for Waterford Distillery for use in their Tinnashrule whiskey series).

As with all farmers, fertiliser costs are major concern. My Teagasc advisor Ciaran Hickey completed a nutrient management plan for my farm over the winter and we looked at ways to reduce my chemical fertiliser applications.

My most recent soil sample report shows that most fields are low Index 2 for phosphorous. For the few years I generally applied 40kg/ha/P to my spring barley crops at sowing.

This year I have decided to reduce this to 28kg/ha.

The K index for most of the farm is very good, with many fields being Index 4, so I will only apply crop offtake applications to these fields, which will be 80kg/ha.

I am also using organic manures across my spring crop area. Slurry was applied to the majority and ploughed down shortly afterwards.

The slurry applied should supply 15kg/ha/P to the crop, which along with my chemical applied P will meet the requirement of the crop and build up my soil P index.

I also have a small quantity of winter barley which received its compound fertiliser in early March.

Expand Close John working on his machinery / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp John working on his machinery

I examined the possibility of applying slurry to the growing crop of winter barley, which would have greatly reduced my chemical fertiliser costs and would have been an excellent way to utilise the slurry.

However, access to the correct spreading equipment and the proximity of the fields to my organic manure storage tank meant it was not practical this year, but I will look at ways to carry out in-crop slurry applications going forward.

As part of the Signpost programme, there are a number of large field demos being set up on the farm this year.

Read More

These will include a potassium rate trial, establishment systems, organic manure rates and reduced nitrogen applications. It will be interesting to see the results, and hopefully I can implement some of the outcomes on my farm.

John Crowley farms at Ferns, Co Wexford. His advisors are Ciaran Hickey, Mark Plunkett and Eoin Lyons