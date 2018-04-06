How these potatoes have been delayed by Beast from the East

FarmIreland.ie

The Jersey Royal season is at least three weeks late this year after the Beast from the East delayed the planting of the much-anticipated spring crop.

https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/tillage/how-these-potatoes-have-been-delayed-by-beast-from-the-east-36777568.html

https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/tillage/article36777566.ece/0a700/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_f0ef6a15-017c-4529-b8b5-9caf7b70b811_1