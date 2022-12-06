How tackling paperwork can be the most profitable task of the year

You can’t do much field work in the winter, but a couple of days tackling paperwork can the most profitable part of the year.

Getting your crop records up to date for 2022 and the start of the 2023 cropping year should be a priority task.

You want to be able to compare records from individual fields or blocks of land in terms of profitability and the management from year to year.

Doing this digitally is much more efficient. Teagasc in partnership with Farmplan have embarked on a three-year drive to encourage farmers to use digital recording.

Teagasc clients can now get discounted access to an easy-to-use crop recording programme called Gatekeeper Cloud, which

can be accessed via a web browser or app.

Meanwhile, the earlier-sown crops held up surprisingly well during the last six weeks of wet weather, but many of the later-sown fields are looking the worse for wear, with large areas with no crop due to waterlogging.

Unless these areas take up a significant amount of space, it is probably not worth trying to replant in the spring.

This waterlogging isn’t usually a great surprise as these areas are wet spots at the best of times. ​

Mark out these wet areas where a drain may need to be cleaned up or a new drain installed.

Installing drainage requires planning to ensure it is effective and not too costly.

There are many types of soils and subsoils that will influence the type of drainage to be installed, so careful site assessment is key.

Before you call in the digger or order pipes, assess whether there is sub-surface compacted which might be the cause of the problem.

Compaction can be rectified easily by subsoiling during the summer when soils are dry.

For information on the best practices, Teagasc have produced an excellent drainage manual which can be found on our website.

It goes through different types of soils and how to diagnose the causes of a problem, and outlines the procedure around installing main drainage systems, groundwater drainage systems and shallow drainage systems.

​

Michael Hennessy is head of crop knowledge at Teagasc, Oak Park