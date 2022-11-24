How switching to protected urea and organic manures is bringing big savings for this Wexford farmer

The dramatic increases in fertiliser prices prompted me to look at ways to make savings.

One of the methods we adopted was to switch to protected urea as the straight nitrogen source on the farm.

Currently protected urea with sulphur is costing €2.56/kg of nitrogen, while CAN with sulphur is costing €3.26/kg N.

Based on my 2022 requirement for a straight nitrogen product, the use of protected urea with the above prices would result in a saving of €9,200 for the farm.

On heavy soils in a wet season, protected urea can have less atmospheric losses, while on light soil in a wet season it can have less leaching losses.

Both of these benefits will result in higher rates of nitrogen use efficiency and the potential for higher-yielding crops.

The biggest concern with protected urea was to ensure it was spread appropriately.

I did a number of tray tests and made some adjustments to the fertiliser spreader to achieve an even spread pattern.

Read More

Visually there was no difference in the crop, and the combine yield monitor did not show a difference.

I have always used bulk fertiliser, and as protected urea was only available in big bags, it was not as desirable. I also had packaging waste in the form of single-use plastic to dispose of.

This season the transition to organic manures — which contributed 8pc of total N, 24pc of phosphorus and 29pc of total potash used on the farm — along with the use of protected area (72pc of total N) has offered significant financial, environmental and sustainability gains.

In the coming season I will use straight phosphorus and potash as 18pc of soils are Index 4 for phosphorus and 74pc of soil are Index 4 for potash.

Read More

This will enable the individual needs of fields to be addressed while making significant savings.

The use of straight phosphorus and potash will also facilitate the use of protected urea as the only chemical N source used — facilitating further savings.

Don Somers farms at Oilgate, Co Wexford

​