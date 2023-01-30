Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

How suitable cover crops are the key to a shallow min-till system

Vital: Vincent Macken in a field of cover catch crop, tillage radish and phacelia on his farm at Brownstown, Kentstown, Co Meath. Photos: Damien Eagers Expand
A heavy disc with air feeder on Vincent&rsquo;s farm Expand
A Vaderstad rapid seed drill on Vincent&rsquo;s farm Expand

Close

Vital: Vincent Macken in a field of cover catch crop, tillage radish and phacelia on his farm at Brownstown, Kentstown, Co Meath. Photos: Damien Eagers

Vital: Vincent Macken in a field of cover catch crop, tillage radish and phacelia on his farm at Brownstown, Kentstown, Co Meath. Photos: Damien Eagers

A heavy disc with air feeder on Vincent&rsquo;s farm

A heavy disc with air feeder on Vincent’s farm

A Vaderstad rapid seed drill on Vincent&rsquo;s farm

A Vaderstad rapid seed drill on Vincent’s farm

/

Vital: Vincent Macken in a field of cover catch crop, tillage radish and phacelia on his farm at Brownstown, Kentstown, Co Meath. Photos: Damien Eagers

Vincent Macken

I farm both owned and rented land, and I carry out some hire work.

I farm collaboratively with a neighbour, sharing labour and some machinery — this helps a lot during busy times of the year.

Most Watched

Privacy