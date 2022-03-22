How saving your own seed has benefits beyond reducing costs

Process: Andrew Bergin says, ‘If I don’t need to get my seed chemically dressed, it is relatively easy to clean it at home’

If it all starts with the seed, we are lucky in Ireland to have very high-quality certified seed.

I have often wondered why a bit more effort is not made to screen out broken grains and hulls — the cost would be very small — but it is rare to find the nasty stuff and, with resistant blackgrass now widespread, it’s not just wild oats we have to watch for any more.

Until recently I rarely saved my own seed. On a fairly small scale, the savings were not worth the hassle by the time I had paid somebody to clean and dress the seed for me.

But if enough care is taken to do the job properly, the benefits can be greater than just the saving in seed cost.

In years with high levels of seed-borne disease, it may be advisable to chemically dress seed, but I don’t see how the routine application of a fungicide without identifying a specific risk fits into a system of integrated pest management.

It is an environmental hazard but it also effects the performance of the seed.

My experience is that the undressed seed will emerge faster and give stronger seedling growth than dressed seed sown in the same ground.

If I have any doubts about the quality of my own seed I get it tested with the Department.

In a biologically active soil, I want the germinating seed to rapidly associate with the surrounding biology, and this is inhibited by the use of a fungicide on the seed.

Even in less active soils, the harm done by phytoxicity of the dressing must be outweighed by the value of the protection that the dressing gives to the seed — and I am not convinced that this is the case most of the time.

If I don’t need to get my seed chemically dressed, it is relatively easy to clean it at home. Farm-scale seed cleaners are not expensive to buy or run and there are plenty of older used examples around if you don’t mind a bit of cobbling.

But it is still dusty, dirty work, and often at a busy time, so I wouldn’t do it if I didn’t see an advantage.

I have observed better performance from undressed seed saved on my own farm than from undressed, certified seed of the same variety sown alongside it. (It is a condition of certain grower contacts that I buy certified seed and it is sometimes possible to get this without dressing if the assembler gets enough notice.)

I don’t think this is a reflection on the quality of certified seed, and there are a couple of possible explanations.

Seeds harvested in the same area that they are sown have been exposed to the local environment and the local biology and, if they are given the chance, will associate more quickly with that biology than equally good seed from another area.

It is the difference between arriving at a party full of old friends or arriving at one where you are a complete stranger — things get going a lot faster with your own crew.

Early seedling development is a crucial stage in plants and better early vigour makes for a healthier, higher-yielding plant.

In addition, the study of epigenetics indicates that plants adapt genetically to local conditions so there may be further merit to using seed grown on my own land for several generations rather than bringing in seeds from other areas.

I am happy to pay royalties on my farm-saved seed as I depend on the seed industry here to support plant breeders and to trial varieties in local conditions.

I would be even happier to see some of these funds devoted to eliminating unnecessary use of pesticides and looking at the benefits of growing seed on the farms on which it is produced.

Andrew Bergin is a tillage farmer based near Athy, Co Kildare