How many keyboard warriors could hack farmers' long days and sleepless nights?

It's hard to believe it is springtime, with such cold wintry weather lasting well into February. It has been pretty much impossible for tillage farmers to get out into fields that have been regularly saturated over the winter.

However, I don't get much sympathy from either of my brothers that are farming - they are in the middle of calving and lambing.

I do feel sorry for the little calves and lambs being born into such cold weather and I also feel very sorry for the farmers. Going out day and night into wind and rain, to feed and look after animals is unbelievably tough. The sleep deprivation makes it even harder.

When I see people on social media giving farmers a hard time, I wonder how many of them would be able to handle the long days and sleepless night that are the farmer's lot at this time of the year. At least us tillage farmers experience our stressful time during longer days and better weather. We have been busy, but most of it is preparation for when we are able to travel the land.