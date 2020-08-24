How fire is a real threat on the combine harvester

I remember once being out in the US on the edge of a gravel road chatting with an old farmer in Iowa and he spoke about the number of harvests he had completed and the number of harvests he had left in him.

It was an interesting way of looking at life/farming! I’m not sure how many harvests I will see yet, but this year’s harvest will surely be remembered for the constant passing of showers and plenty of wet days.

In preparation for the busy harvest we spend some time making sure that the machinery is as safe as possible each year we endeavor to improve a lit bit more. We organised a rep from a fire extinguisher company to call out to the farmyard to refill our existing fire extinguishers plus we purchased some new ones, we now have a total of ten fire extinguishers.

Each tractor and grain trailer has a large fire extinguisher in the toolbox and then the combine has four large fire extinguishers plus two 20 litre cans of water on board at all times located at strategic locations around the combine.

Each morning the combine servicing involves all the usual maintenance as well as being greased and blown down to remove any dust/straw from various parts around the machine. The windows and mirrors are cleaned in the morning and also again around 4,5pm to give optimum vision from the cab at all times. The combine is power washed regularly both outer panels and under the panels and around the engine.

Fire is a very real threat on a modern combine harvester where the engine temperature will sit at 80 degrees all day and the exhaust manifold would hover between 700 -900 degrees – that’s serious heat along with lots of bearings working at maximum output.

At about 6pm one evening while harvesting winter wheat after I had just started the next pass across the field I noticed the usual dust but it looked like there was something else rising also!

I instantly stopped the combine and luckily James, who works on the farm, was out on the ground and he also thought he saw smoke. Just as we were looking for the source suddenly there was a flash flame just behind the combine track. We both spotted the flame and instantly went into auto pilot. I opened the large side panel for access as James grabbed a large fire extinguisher.

I pointed the nozzle at the source and pulled the trigger and emptied the entire extinguisher. Within seconds all was under control. We both cleared off some dust which was smouldering on the side and then emptied the water on the area to make sure it was fully safe. We analysed what had caused the ‘flash flame’ and saw that a large hydraulic hose had burst which was caused by just wearing against the combine frame over time then this allowed about 65 litres of hot hydraulic oil to spray out onto some bearings this likely caused it to ignite.

We were very lucky it was all external as the combine could not be run given the loss of the hydraulic oil.We then stood back and analysed how we reacted and preformed and in honesty I believe we got it just right.To fix the combine we simply had to remove and fit a new return hydraulic hose along with a small hydraulic hose for the combine handbrake and refill the hydraulic system.

Speaking to the head mechanic in the garage he said we were very lucky as if we had not spotted the smoke at that time a minute later would have been too late and likely have meant the combine would have been lost so we were lucky maybe, but having the right equipment and putting in a five star effort really paid off for us, The old saying “by failing to prepare you are preparing to fail” by Benjamin Franklin is so very true.

On Sunday afternoon I went up to the farm with my youngest boy Killian who is eight years old we pulled two chairs out onto the farm weighbridge and I launched the drone and had great fun teaching him how to fly it. He quickly mastered it and I wonder will he be sitting out in the sun in ten years’ time flying drones about the farm spraying crops etc? Only time will tell.

On evenings when it’s just a bit wet for harvesting I take the kids out along the River Barrow where we go for a walk or cycle. It’s great to get out from the farm and spend time with the kids creating memories as well as burning a few calories and it’s a big change from the usual spot on the combine seat.

