How a potato farm in Roscommon is an 'escape' for this London-based architect

Hailing from a dry-stock farm in Moore, Co Roscommon, Raymond began growing vegetables as a boy with his grandfather, and by the age of 12 he was winning competitions at local shows.

"I started about 25 years ago," he says. "I remember going to the Tullamore Show and looking at some of the potatoes and onions and saying to myself that my potatoes look better than the ones in the competition.

"I went to the Mountbellew Show soon after that and I entered six categories and won all six. I was hooked after that. It was like a summer job for me. I was able to sow the vegetables and then get money out of it through the competitions."

In an attempt to put his creative skills to good use, Raymond studied architecture in DIT and graduated in 2008 - at the start of the recession.

He moved to Canada to work, but he fondly remembers travelling home to the Tullamore Show during this period, when he was crowned the winner of the Bord Bia Quality Potato All-Ireland final for the first time.

"I was home for a couple of weeks and had potatoes growing in a bag and they qualified for Tullamore so I flew home for the Show a few weeks later and won. I couldn't believe it," he says.

A seasoned commuter, Raymond's work for the Purcell firm in London has included refurbishment projects on the luxurious Mandarin Oriental Hotel and Camden Town Hall.

For the majority of the summer he makes fortnightly trips home to Roscommon to sow his potatoes, onions and parsnips and to enter agricultural shows.

"I live in Chiswick in west London, which is close to Heathrow," he says. "I get the 6am flight from Heathrow and I'd get the Bus Éireann bus from Dublin to Athlone and I'd be at the breakfast table at 11am on a Saturday morning.

"It is very hard. I come home at Christmas holidays and do an awful lot of prep work then.

"Easter is when I come home and sow stuff. The garden is well set up and I have raised beds. I sow stuff in little seed trays and they keep growing. Every two weeks I'm home to transplant them.

"I have a great family who water them, which is the one thing I can't do when I'm away."

Despite the hectic lifestyle, Raymond says he finds growing vegetables "relaxing" and an "escape from bustling, busy London".

Raymond recently took the Quality Potato top prize again for his Kerr's Pinks, and was awarded a fellowship by the National Vegetable Society.

He regularly gives talks across the country about the importance of "growing your own" and says once you start, you won't stop.

"People say, 'I don't have a garden' but that's not what it's about," he says.

"It's about tasting your own stuff. You'd never eat bought stuff again after growing yourself because you'd taste the difference. I have onions that do me for the year and potatoes too.

"You're self-sufficient and it's really simple. In some cases all you need is a window box or patio area."

Beauty lies on inside for All-Ireland spud champ

The phrases 'beauty is more than skin deep' and 'it's the inside that counts' are very much the guiding principles of the Bord Bia Quality Potato All-Ireland competition.

Raymond Higgins says you can have the most aesthetically pleasing potato on the outside but if it isn't right in the inside, it won't take home the trophy.

"The judges look for six potatoes exactly the same size, and the eyes must be true to the type, which means that they must match the variety," he says.

"All of them are weighed as they each have to be six ounces. They then check the internal appearance and cut and pick a random potato and see how it looks inside and if there's any dry matter.

"You could have the best potato on the outside but when you cut it and it doesn't look right, it doesn't matter."

Kerr's Pink and Homeguard are some of Raymond's favourite varieties to grow - he won the All-Ireland with the former.

"Presenting vegetables is like my art. They're not like flowers. Getting them to all look beautiful and clean is hard but it's important," he says. "You could just throw them on the bench but you wouldn't get the prize. If you take your time and do it right, it makes a difference.

"This is the first time Kerr's Pink have won in about 25 years. It's a good variety to get right but it isn't always easy."

