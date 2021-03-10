Horticulture sector ‘faces extinction’ without ‘urgent changes’ to peat laws

Calls for “urgent amendments” to legislation to allow peat harvesting to resume on Irish bogs for horticulture purposes are mounting on midlands-based politicians.

In a letter to cross-party TDS and senators, Growing Media Ireland (GMI) – an association of the major horticultural peat and growing media producers in Ireland – has warned that the country’s horticulture industry “is in imminent danger of closure”.

In the correspondence, seen by the Farming Independent, GMI chairman John Neenan writes: “Our largely rural industry (which supports 17,600 job) is in danger of extinction without urgent amendments to the legislation.

"There will no peat supplies after September this year, which will have serious consequences for food production and biosecurity.

“We would be grateful if you would press for amendments to the current legislation which prohibits the harvesting of horticultural peat,” he said.

The letter follows the first meeting of a new working group established to examine issues identified during a recent review of the use of peat moss in the horticultural industry. The group – comprised of Government departments, state agencies, industry stakeholders and environmental non-Government organisations – sat under the chairmanship of Dr. Munoo Prasad last week.

After the meeting a spokesperson for the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage said: “At the meeting, the legislation provisions in relation to horticultural peat extraction were discussed, as well as the alternatives to the use of peat moss in the horticultural industry. The next meeting of the working group is scheduled to take place within the next two weeks.”

Baltics and Russia

Last month, representatives of the horticultural industry – including mushroom, vegetable, nursery and horticulture peat representatives – attended a sitting of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture. Stakeholders included: GMI, the Commercial Mushroom Producer Co-op Society, Kildare Growers and the IFA’s National Horticulture Committee.

In addition to emphasising the importance of the industry to rural economies, national food security and biosafety, the stakeholders stressed the need for amendments to legislation in order to allow peat harvesting for horticultural purposes to take place this year, while a ‘just transition’ is being worked out.

Currently, just 1,700ha or 0.1pc of total Irish peatlands are used for the harvesting of peat for the horticultural industry – accounting for just 0.15pc of projected total Irish emissions of CO2 in 2020.

With no alternative to native peat available, the committee heard that companies are importing peat from the Baltics and Russia to fulfil contract commitments. Mr Neenan told the committee that this situation “flies in the face of the notion of reducing carbon footprint”.

“Biosecurity is also at risk where peat and peat substitutes are imported. And despite millions of euro being spent on research by their own industry and by Teagasc, there is currently no viable alternative to peat.

“After September 2021 available stocks of Irish horticultural peat will be exhausted and that any peat needed by the sector thereafter will have to be imported.

“Carbon emissions will arise from the transport of such imports, which goes against the stated reason for the abrupt cessation of harvesting.”

It was furthermore claimed that a solution that complies with European and Irish law has been “ignored” by the current and previous Governments.

“This solution would have exempted peat harvesting from planning permission and bolstered the powers of the Environmental Protection Agency,” Mr Neenan said.

Peat laws

The issues regarding peat harvesting hark back to a landmark High Court ruling in 2019 which declared that harvesting peat on bogs over 30ha requires planning permission from An Bord Pleanála and a licence from the Environmental Protection Agency. The process can take up to four years to complete.

The ruling has significantly affected horticulture peat producers who harvest on their own bogs, plus those that relied on horticulture peat harvested by Bord na Móna (BNM).

As such, the supply shortage has been further compounded by BNM’s sudden exit from peat production in January of this year.

Online Editors