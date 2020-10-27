Farming

Herbicides are only of limited use in curbing the spread of Blackgrass

Integrated Pest Management (IPM) is the only sustainable way to control blackgrass

Good prospects: Many of the late September and early October crops were drilled in almost ideal conditions with most fields rolled, something cereal growers could only have dreamed of last year. PHOTO: Roger Jones Expand

Shay Phelan

Drilling of winter cereals has progressed well this year in contrast to 2019.

Some growers are finished drilling with the usual exceptions where crops of beet or potatoes have still to be lifted.

Many of the late September and early October crops were drilled in almost ideal conditions with most fields rolled, something we could only have dreamed of last year.