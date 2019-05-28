Helen Harris: Tillage farmers can no longer accept double standards on grain imports

If we don't need or value our home-grown, high-quality and fully traceable grain, why not just import everything we need?

Should we not be concerned about where it came from or how it was grown, what chemicals it received or what foreign weeds might accompany it to our shores?

For companies that are selling the green image of Ireland abroad, does it matter that the cow on the label is eating GM maize?

If we want to give the impression that everything is documented and we have this 'farm to fork' traceability, then why have the double standards?

If it doesn't make any difference and nobody cares what standard grain is grown to, then let us do the same.

Make it a level playing field.

Before I get angry emails from people saying they don't want Ireland growing GM crops, I will ask again why?

If it's good enough to import and use, why is it not good enough for us to grow?

If foreign farmers can grow to a lower and cheaper standard, let us do the same.

If it's okay for them to take out all the hedges and grow Round-Up ready crops, let us do the same.

If the EU and our government want us to take on extra environmental responsibilities, then why not ask the same of what's being imported?

Farm to fork

If consumers are looking for the reassurance that our farming system is truly is 'farm to fork', why are we accepting lower-grade feed for our animals?

I consider our Irish grain to be exceptionally good quality, and the fact that it is grown to such high standards should make us both proud and valued.

But the agri-food producers that sell their products on the basis of our high standards in agriculture clearly don't value tillage farmers if they are prepared to turn a blind eye to the use of lower-quality foreign grain in animal feed.

If it was a year of high prices it might be forgiveable, but the price is on the floor and has been for the last few years.

I understand that we don't produce enough grain to supply the needs of our feed sector and we will always need a certain amount of imports.

But I don't understand on a year like this why there are farmers around the country with grain in their sheds, as trucks drive past them, on their way to the ports to pick up imported grain and GM maize.

Philip and Helen Harris are tillage farmers in Co Kildare. Twitter: @kildarefarmer

Indo Farming