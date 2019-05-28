Helen Harris: Tillage farmers can no longer accept double standards on grain imports
What is the point in traceability in tillage farming? Why do we have a grain assurance scheme? Why is the Department of Agriculture looking for every fertiliser and pesticide we use to be documented and quantified? Why do we have inspections?
The reason I am asking these questions is because millions of tonnes of foreign grain and maize come into this country every year without any traceability and no-one seems to ask why.
I presume if someone from the Department was standing in front of me, they would argue that our agri-food sector's reputation is built on the 'farm to fork' concept and that all food and drink manufacturers are demanding a fully traceable process.
As a consumer I completely agree with this principle.
Everyone should know where their food and drink is produced and how.
But I take serious issue when I see poor labelling on food products that doesn't make clear where the food has originated from.
So, I go back to my original question: what is the point of Irish tillage farmers fully complying with all the rules and regulations only for their efforts be completely undermined by imports with no such traceability?
Many sheds are still full from last year's harvest and we will have a carry-over of supply into this year's harvest.