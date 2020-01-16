Helen Harris: Resowing winter crops is on the agenda after autumn washout

The two fields we ploughed and the one passed are up and look very patchy. But at least there is a crop there. One is winter barley (Cassia) and one is winter oats (Husky). The other fields were direct-drilled with the Claydon Drill.

This year, it started to rain shortly after the Ploughing in September. I told Phil not to worry, it wouldn't last and we would get the all crops in. The weeks went by and the rain kept coming. We are the eternal optimists, always thinking that next year will be better, but even my optimism is being tested, when I look at the long term forecast.

In 2018 we had a drought and some of our spring barley never got rain from the time it was sown till it got cut.

The conditions weren't great for either sowing method, but I thought the worst of the rain was over. But the wet weeks continued and the ground got wetter and wetter. I think realistically we will need to re-sow about 200 acres of winter barley and winter wheat.

We also had a plan to spray the winter barley that is up, for grass weeds but unfortunately, we haven't been able to travel. We were also looking for frost to spray the oil seed rape with Astra Kerb but it has been too mild and wet so again we haven't been able to travel.

The frost would help the trafficability of the soil by freezing it solid and also to help the spray last longer.

The oil seed rape is thin but there is a cover over the whole field. I am hoping that the pigeons won't do any more damage by grazing the leaves. Normally, it is fine until February or March and we get a cold spell and that is when they seem to do the most damage with us.

The oil seed rape plant has an amazing ability to come back once it has a good strong root and the pigeons haven't taken the centre bud out of the plant.

The cover crops never got going. The late sowing date, and the crop being hit with a few cold nights, meant they never caught up.

Because we will have very little winter crops this year, it will be very difficult to get cover crops and oil seed rape sown in time next year.

We may also have to change our rotation around in the coming years just to accommodate this year's changes.

I was also chatting to farmer who is in GLAS and he reminded me that he ticked the box to say he was doing minimum tillage and that means that he can't plough and sow even if he wanted to.

He is also restricted in which field he can use minimum tillage as he can't change it once he has the plan submitted. If it turns out to be a particularly wet field, he will just have to wait to sow.

I was also reminded that all crops sown in January and February are regarded as spring crops by the Department of Agriculture, even if they are a winter variety.

This too may have a knock-on effect, as it may effect the three-crop rule.

If we are planting winter wheat and winter barley in January and February and then sow spring wheat and barley in March these are only regarded as two crops and not four.

I was also wondering if the Department of Agriculture would be enforcing the rule regarding having green cover over the winter. We would love to have more green cover, but its just not there.

There are plenty of brown fields around the country that farmers wanted to sow but just never got a chance.

Or like us they did sow but it just didn't grow because of the wet weather. I would ask the Department to show a little compassion for the year that's in it. As the eternal optimist I think 2020 will be a great year. Happy New Year.

Philip and Helen Harris are tillage farmers in Co Kildare.

Indo Farming