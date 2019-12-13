Helen Harris: Flooded fields and and lumpy headlands a sorry sight as the winter crops struggle for survival

Grain farmer Helen Harris on her farm in Co Kildare
Grain farmer Helen Harris on her farm in Co Kildare
The tillage sector has also been badly hit
Helen Harris

Helen Harris

One of the lovely things about being a farmer is that you get to watch your crops grow. There is a great sense of achievement as a tiny green spike sticks its head up from the soil and then to follow its progress throughout the year. Then there is the satisfaction of harvest where you get to see the benefit of all that hard work.

This year, however, we are watching the saddest looking crops we have ever had.

The winter barley that we ploughed and sowed, is up and at least has visible rows and you would have a little bit of hope that something could come of it. However, the winter oats that we also ploughed and one-passed, didn't fair as well, with huge bare areas.

The winter barley that we didn't plough, we min-tilled it also looks shocking.

There are pools of water sitting in most corners of the fields. Every underground spring is full and bubbling to the surface. You could play join the dots in some fields. There are so many thin areas that look like they don't have anything left in them, whether that is from the wet or the slugs or both.

Most headlands are lumpy and bare. It's a sorry sight.

That leaves the question of what do we do next? Do we replant patches or take out the whole field? It will be an awful headache for the advisors doing the single farm payments next May.

They will have great fun dividing fields and patches with different crops in the same field.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

The other worry is the scarcity of seed. Some merchants have said that certain varieties of spring crops are already gone. So, it may be a case of what's left at this stage. That also means that the price will be up from last year, adding more costs to an already expensive failed crop. This also has a huge knock-on effect on next year, as we may not be able to get oil seed rape and cover crops in in time.

The other knock-on effect is the soil compaction.

It will take a long time for the soil structure to get back to where it was before all this rain. We had put in cover crops and had gone down the min-till route for this very reason to improve the soil structure.

We should be going out to spray the winter barley, but you would sink on a quad, never mind a tractor. Instead, the sprayer is parked up in the shed full of anti-freeze.

Inspection

We had our IGAS (Irish Grain Assurance Scheme) inspection and all went well.

I wonder when the public hear about the negative side of farming and the environment, do they realise just how high the standard of crop husbandry and animal husbandry in Ireland and the EU is?

We have to comply with exceptionally high standards and traceability and then we get compared with other parts of the world, that don't have the same high standards.

We are also expected to compete with their low prices. It doesn't make sense to me.

What does the consumer want? Higher standards mean higher prices, but most consumers don't seem to see the connection.

When I see low prices for good quality food. I always ask myself, how can that be?

Someone always has to pay, and it seems that the Irish farmer is the one paying, not the Irish consumer. The price of food as a percentage of income has fallen dramatically since the 1970s.

Up until recently most consumers don't know, or care where their food has come from as long as it's cheap. Now, people are asking questions about eating meat and its effect on the environment.

Do they ever stop to ask why the local shop has apples from New Zealand or the green beans are from Kenya? Or avocados from South America?

Consumers need to see the big picture and not just the headline on social media.

Philip and Helen Harris are tillage farmers in Co. Kildare. Follow them on twitter P&H Harris @kildarefarmer.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Tillage

File photo. Pic: REUTERS/Mike Sturk

It's not all gloom and doom on autumn crops despite the relentless...
A major survey in the UK, last year, showed that earthworms are rare or absent in two out of five arable fields.

Give biodiversity a boost by leaving uncropped areas free from herbicides
Contractor Philip Doyle seen here taking advantage of a clear spell to sow winter barley at 12 stone/ac on Michael Nolan's farm in Fenah, Co Carlow. Photo Roger Jones.

Michael Hennessy: Extra-careful management needed to salvage...
John Doody, Mooncoin ploughing in the 2 Furrow senior at the Danesfort Ploughing Match at Burnchurch, Co. Kilkenny, Sunday 10 November 2019. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Winter cereal sowings back 30-40pc due to 'disastrous' planting conditions...
Despite the recent poor weather David Jeffers from Augha, Co Carlow had ground which was dry enough to plough and get ready for sowing. He sowed the wheat variety Graham at 11 stone per acre. Photo: Roger Jones

Richard Hackett: Potato growers' reliance on one variety is coming...
Containers of Roundup are displayed on a store shelf in San Francisco. AP Photo

Farmers unfazed by Roundup lawsuits - Bayer
Contractor Philip Doyle seen here taking advantage of a clear spell to sow winter barley at 12 stone/ac on Michael Nolan's farm in Fenah, Co Carlow. Photo Roger Jones.

Leasing out land is now becoming a liability for many tillage farmers


Top Stories

Forestry

Ann Fitzgerald: 'Our initial enthusiasm for forestry programme has been felled'
Limerick Macra members during the Sleep out for Simon

Limerick Macra opening people's eyes with Sleep Out
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during an extraordinary session to present a Green Deal plan, at the European Parliament in Brussels. Photo: Francois Lenoir/Reuters

Farming under the spotlight in EU's new Green Deal
Some dairy farmers might find greater potential for profit from their existing herd rather than chasing scale and volume with all of its associated costs such as stock, infrastructure, labour and land rental.

Don't let your heart rule your head when it comes to renting farmland
Danny Healy Rae

Healy Rae company records profits of €444,227
By shortening the winter housing period, the workload associated with feeding and bedding has also been reduced.

A silage test is the best money you will spend on feeding
Staying local: The 28ac parcel of ground located near Longwood, Co Meath was bought by a local buyer

Strong bidding sees Meath farm sell for €13,000/ac