One of the lovely things about being a farmer is that you get to watch your crops grow. There is a great sense of achievement as a tiny green spike sticks its head up from the soil and then to follow its progress throughout the year. Then there is the satisfaction of harvest where you get to see the benefit of all that hard work.

Helen Harris: Flooded fields and and lumpy headlands a sorry sight as the winter crops struggle for survival

This year, however, we are watching the saddest looking crops we have ever had. The winter barley that we ploughed and sowed, is up and at least has visible rows and you would have a little bit of hope that something could come of it. However, the winter oats that we also ploughed and one-passed, didn't fair as well, with huge bare areas. The winter barley that we didn't plough, we min-tilled it also looks shocking.

There are pools of water sitting in most corners of the fields. Every underground spring is full and bubbling to the surface. You could play join the dots in some fields. There are so many thin areas that look like they don't have anything left in them, whether that is from the wet or the slugs or both.

Most headlands are lumpy and bare. It's a sorry sight.

That leaves the question of what do we do next? Do we replant patches or take out the whole field? It will be an awful headache for the advisors doing the single farm payments next May.

They will have great fun dividing fields and patches with different crops in the same field.

The other worry is the scarcity of seed. Some merchants have said that certain varieties of spring crops are already gone. So, it may be a case of what's left at this stage. That also means that the price will be up from last year, adding more costs to an already expensive failed crop. This also has a huge knock-on effect on next year, as we may not be able to get oil seed rape and cover crops in in time.

The other knock-on effect is the soil compaction.

It will take a long time for the soil structure to get back to where it was before all this rain. We had put in cover crops and had gone down the min-till route for this very reason to improve the soil structure.

We should be going out to spray the winter barley, but you would sink on a quad, never mind a tractor. Instead, the sprayer is parked up in the shed full of anti-freeze.

Inspection

We had our IGAS (Irish Grain Assurance Scheme) inspection and all went well.

I wonder when the public hear about the negative side of farming and the environment, do they realise just how high the standard of crop husbandry and animal husbandry in Ireland and the EU is?

We have to comply with exceptionally high standards and traceability and then we get compared with other parts of the world, that don't have the same high standards.

We are also expected to compete with their low prices. It doesn't make sense to me.

What does the consumer want? Higher standards mean higher prices, but most consumers don't seem to see the connection.

When I see low prices for good quality food. I always ask myself, how can that be?

Someone always has to pay, and it seems that the Irish farmer is the one paying, not the Irish consumer. The price of food as a percentage of income has fallen dramatically since the 1970s.

Up until recently most consumers don't know, or care where their food has come from as long as it's cheap. Now, people are asking questions about eating meat and its effect on the environment.

Do they ever stop to ask why the local shop has apples from New Zealand or the green beans are from Kenya? Or avocados from South America?

Consumers need to see the big picture and not just the headline on social media.

Philip and Helen Harris are tillage farmers in Co. Kildare. Follow them on twitter P&H Harris @kildarefarmer.

Indo Farming