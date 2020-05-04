Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Helen Harris: Crop production is becoming more difficult and expensive

Grain farmer Helen Harris on her farm in Co Kildare Expand
Stock image Expand

Close

Grain farmer Helen Harris on her farm in Co Kildare

Grain farmer Helen Harris on her farm in Co Kildare

Stock image

Stock image

/

Grain farmer Helen Harris on her farm in Co Kildare

Helen Harris

After all the rain since September, I was delighted with the dry conditions for the spring crops.

They were a picture - and then the dry weather continued, and I started praying for rain. I know, I can hardly believe it myself, I was looking for more rain.

I can see how our climate is changing: we are definitely getting longer spells of the same type of weather, whether that is wet or dry.