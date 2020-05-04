Helen Harris: Crop production is becoming more difficult and expensive

After all the rain since September, I was delighted with the dry conditions for the spring crops.

They were a picture - and then the dry weather continued, and I started praying for rain. I know, I can hardly believe it myself, I was looking for more rain.

I can see how our climate is changing: we are definitely getting longer spells of the same type of weather, whether that is wet or dry.

This is making crop production more difficult and more expensive here in Ireland.

During the dry spell Phil was flat out spraying and spreading fertiliser. We needed to get nitrogen out onto our hungry crops.

We haven't started to use the much-recommended coated urea. Teagasc are encouraging us to change to this more environmentally friendly fertiliser.

The science behind this is that because it is coated, it doesn't break down as quickly and therefore doesn't escape into the environment as quickly.

However, there may be a downside: I believe it does not spread as evenly as regular uncoated urea.

I think it would work really well in grass fields but when most tillage farmers are spreading over 24 metres, this needs to be extremely accurate.

As with all new products, I'm sure this can be rectified, and it will become as accurate as regular urea.

We calibrate our fertiliser spreader every year, as it is a very expensive and valuable product. It is vital that whatever fertiliser we are using, it goes where it should go and not out unevenly.

We have all ended up with fields that weren't spread properly, and then you're looking at the Meath colours all year, praying it doesn't go down.

If coated urea doesn't spread accurately when you have wide tram lines, no tillage farmer will use it. This needs to be tested and proven that it can travel at least 24 metre tram lines, accurately.

I am also hoping that the plummeting price of oil will be reflected in next year's fertiliser prices. I was told that because fertiliser is bought so far in advance, it hasn't made any difference to this year's price. I'll believe it when it happens.

So far, the winter barley (cassia) has gotten 110 units of nitrogen and a full T1 with fungicide and growth regulation, at growth stage 32. We also included a mix of trace elements.

It is looking well and has really taken off. The winter wheat (Graham) looked very thin and patchy coming out of the winter; it has received 120 units of nitrogen and has the third last leaf out and has received its T1 full spray programme.

It has improved a huge amount; we had to make a decision as to whether we keep it or take it out. It is not as embarrassing as it was; it is right beside the road for all the neighbours to see.

The oil seed rape is in full flower and is buzzing with pollinators. It has gotten 170 units of nitrogen.

The spray programme was a fungicide and a growth regulator, even though it's not particularly tall this year. It's more to get it to branch out and ripen evenly. We don't want to have the top pods over-ripe when the bottom ones are still green.

The winter oats (husky) have come through the winter well and have received 80 units of nitrogen and their T1. The spring barley (planet, Errigal and prospect) has two full leaves and has been sprayed for wild oats.

We are waiting for the rain to germinate the weeds before we spray them. The spring wheat is at the three-leaf stage but has received nothing yet. Again as soon as it rains it will be getting a weed spray and a T1 spray programme.

The crops are looking very clean and we haven't found any yellow rust in our winter wheat or mildew in winter barley. We are keeping a close eye for these diseases as we know they are in the area. Once the fertilisers are all out, we can concentrate on our spray timings.

Philip and Helen Harris are tillage farmers in Co Kildare. Follow them on Twitter @kildarefarmer