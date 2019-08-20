Helen Harris: A very strange year for winter barley yields could be a harbinger of things to come

Last year we had the drought and the crops coming in quickly; this year we are concerned about moisture and sprouting. We have been cutting between showers, but it has been slow progress.

The winter barley was cut first, at low moistures (15-17pc). This is perfect as we dry and store all our barley. If it is any lower in moisture, we end up with it slightly too dry coming off the dryer.

The yield was fairly standard across the different varieties, between 4t and 4.3t per acre. The bushel was between 65 and 72kph, which we were happy with too.

I don't know if we saw any benefit in growing conventional six-row and we will look at all the weights of the different varieties before we sow next year's. It was a treat to get the harvest started with such good weather and have barley in the store in great condition.

We have heard a few horror stories about winter barley yields this year.

I have heard reports of yields as low as 1t per acre, with some fields getting badly hit with BYDV (Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus) and Take-all.

I have also heard reports of farmers having huge yields of up to 5t/ac. Either way, it has been a very strange year for diseases.

If we continue to lose more chemistry in the future, you wonder if we are going to see more of these type of fluctuations on yields.

With losing Deter seed dressing, the risks seem that much higher for BYDV. Should we be increasing spraying for aphids?

We have been trying to stay away from spraying for aphids, yet this may be our only option if we want to grow barley and wheat in the future.

This year the straw seemed very green and it was more difficult to bale.

We left it on the ground for a few extra days to help ripen it. It also meant that we had to slow down our combine-cutting speed.

It seemed to need that bit longer to go through the combine for proper threshing.

In July there seemed to be a lot less demand for straw, but a couple of weeks later we hear about farmers having to house cattle as they are poaching the land so badly.

There is also a lot of straw around the country, still sitting in fields, both in bales and waiting to be baled.

If it doesn't get baled soon, I can see more tillage farmers turning on the chopper to get the fields cleared in time to get the next crop in.

We are very lucky and the neighbours that take our straw, got it baled in great conditions and got the field cleared quickly. This meant that we could go straight in and disc them to create a stale seed bed. We should be able to get both next year's oil seed rape in and our cover crops as soon as we can. Again, weather permitting.

The wheat and oil seed rape have been a stop-start affair. I hope that by the time you read this we have finished the oil seed rape and have cut most of the wheat.

The oil seed rape looked well right up to harvest, but it is now very vulnerable to shedding in the high winds.

I will have more details on results in my next article.

The concern for wheat is that it is now sprouting and the grain falling out of the head, because of the bad weather. In some cases, the whole head has fallen on the ground.

We have Bennington winter wheat which seems to be particularly vulnerable to sprouting.

Most of the other varieties can hold on that little bit longer before they sprout, not so with Bennington.

Between that and the extra disease pressure, it is one variety that we definitely won't be sowing next year.

It may be a good variety for other soils or other parts of Ireland, but it just doesn't seem to suit us.

Indo Farming