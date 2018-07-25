Overall grain output this harvest will be back 27pc or almost 600,000 tonnes, a Teagasc survey has forecast.

Harvest yields will be down by 600,000t predict Teagasc

The Teagasc crop analysis estimates that this year's harvest will produce 1.75m tonnes of barley, wheat and oats. This is back substantially from the 2.35m tonnes harvested in 2017.

The extent of the reduction will pile further pressure on the compound feed sector which has been struggling to meet unprecedented demand from livestock farmers due to the collapse in grass growth as a result of the drought.

Michael Hennessy of Teagasc said the harvest forecast was based on a crop-by-crop analysis across all the major grain growing regions.

He attributed the fall-off in yields to a combination of drought, poor sowing conditions this spring, and an 11pc contraction in the area sown to cereal crops for the 2018 harvest.

Yields from winter barley have been back around 0.5t/ac this harvest at an average of 3.5t/ac. Similarly, yields of winter oats are also back 0.5t/ac to 3.0t/ac on average.

Mr Hennessy said overall output reductions of this year's magnitude had not been seen since the poor harvests of 1993, 1994 and 1995.

Despite the fall-off in yields, he predicted that returns for growers should generally remain in line with last year.