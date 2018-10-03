Farm Ireland
Harvest 2018 a double-edged sword - Yields are disappointing but cereal prices have increased substantially

 

Global wheat production is estimated to be down by 5pc
Fiona Thorne

The old saying about 'the tale of two halves' could be used to summarise the current situation regarding markets and income situation on tillage farms.

The 2018 harvest definitely was a tale of two halves, with yields best described as disappointing but cereal prices increasing substantially on 2017 levels.

Cereal and straw production in Ireland and internationally are reduced on the 2017 harvest with a consequent increase in prices, the estimated out-turn of all of these variables is for a reduction in income levels on tillage farms in 2018.

In 2017, the average family farm income on specialist tillage farms was approximately €37,000, and putting this into context, was well below the reported figure for specialist dairy farms which was just over €86,000.

Irish harvest

The provisional harvest report published by Teagasc estimates that total cereal production is down by approximately 30pc in 2018 relative to 2017, due to a combination of reduced areas (-6.8pc) and a significant decline in crop yields.

The reduction in cereal area, coupled with the dry conditions through May and drought conditions in June/July, has contributed to one of the lowest grain harvest forecasts in the past 30 years.

The yields per hectare at harvest were down across all cereal crops on those recorded in 2017, with Spring barley worst hit, with yields down by a reported 2.4 tonnes per hectare on average.

Global production forecasts

The latest estimates from the Strategie Grains puts total global production of wheat, barley and maize for the current year down by nearly 6 million tonne on 2017/18 production. Global wheat production is estimated to be down by 5pc, barley down by 2pc but global maize production is estimated to have increased by about 3pc.

This story of downward movement in world grain production is mirrored more locally at an EU level, with total EU wheat and barley production forecast for the current marketing year down by over 16 million tonne in aggregate.

At the national level, the most spectacular reductions in wheat production in the EU have been experienced in Germany, France and Denmark.

Harvest volumes were also hit in the Baltic countries, Poland and Sweden. Spain is the only EU country to bring in a substantially larger wheat harvest than last year.

The latest USDA WASDE update for September has revised global ending stocks of wheat and coarse grains. The biggest development from the latest report in August was that the forecast for global wheat and coarse grain supplies were revised up by nearly 8 million tonne, due mainly to yield revisions (see Figure 1).

Total carry out stocks in 2018/19, which is the real decider in terms of price formation, is forecast to decrease by nearly 56 million tonne since the 2017/18 marketing year (see Figure 2).

International and Irish prices

Based on the global production story and ending stock situation forecast for 2018, it is not surprising that cereal prices at harvest have moved upwards compared to the same period last year.

Whilst the main cereal buyers have not settled on final harvest prices as yet, it is likely that prices will be up 20-30pc on last year, which is well above the five-year average (see Figure 3).

But given the dramatic reduction in yields witnessed this year it is clear that current 2018 harvest prices which are talked about at present will give farmers nothing to celebrate in terms of the overall effect on total family farm income.

Looking to the rest of the year for price movements?

For the farmer that is looking to the rest of the year for indications of price movement in deciding whether or not to sell their grain or hold on for another while, suffice to say that as usual at this time of the year there are a lot of unknowns at this stage.

In particular, notable bullish factors, which could lift prices later in the year, include specific geo-political concerns, particularly in Russia, where the threat of a potential export ban later in the year is a real concern, which would have an impact on world stock availability and price.

The return of China to the market on foot of declining stocks would also have an uplifting effect on prices.

More locally, the continuing dryness across Europe and the Black Sea region in particular will invariably impact on Autumn planting and yield potential. On the more negative bearish side, meaning factors which could pull prices down, most notably includes the very heavy supply of maize on the market at the moment and on-going currency concerns in regions such as Russia and south America leaving EU cereals less competitive.

And finally, the last word must go to Brexit and its potential impact on cereal prices. And overall I think the assessment must be that uncertainty alone must translate into a set of negative consequences for the sector as a whole.

Dr Fiona Thorne is an agricultural economist with the Agricultural Economics and Farm Surveys Department, Teagasc

