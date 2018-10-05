Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 5 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Happy International Potato day - Can you imagine a life without potatoes?

Potatoes
Potatoes
Jersey Royal potatoes. (Clare Lewington/Jerseyroyals.co.uk)
Catherine Hurley

Catherine Hurley

Today, October 5, is National Potato Day and people across the country are being encouraged to recognise the nutritional value of the potato and experiment with new and recipes from Bord Bia’s potato recipe website Potato.ie.

The theme for National Potato Day this year is “Imagine A World Without Potatoes” hence the launch of the Potato Survival Kit.

The kit designed for students was launched today the first Rooster Festival in Teagasc, Oak Park, Co Carlow today.

The guide includes time saving tips, nutritional advice, potato recipes and video links for secondary school and third level students. 

 “Despite the many myths out there, carbohydrates are not bad for you as our bodies need all the food groups,” TV Dietitian and National Potato Day Ambassador Aoife Hearne told secondary students today, adding that it is the amount and type of food you eat that is important. 

At today’s event, Aoife Hearne was joined by Chef Padraic Óg Gallagher from the Boxty House restaurant in Temple Bar who demonstrated some simple food preparation and cooking skills for the gathered students.

“In value for your euro, you will find it hard to beat a bag of spuds,” Padraic Óg told the audience at his cooking demonstration today.

The Bord Bia lead initiative calls on consumers to appreciate the role potatoes have worldwide in providing employment, nourishment and food security and we are delighted for the Irish potato industry to be a part of it, according to Lorcan Bourke, Fresh Produce and Potato Manager for Bord Bia.

Also Read

There are other events taking part in the promotional event including; 

·      The Carlow Rooster Festival, October 5-7

·      ‘Feile an Phráta’ - Dingle Food Festival, October 5-7

·      Spud Fest, Newbridge House, October 6.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Tillage

This year's winter cereals are the cleanest I have ever seen

New research shows fall in fertiliser usage on farms
An overall harvest of 2.2 million tonnes is forecast for 2018 - down from 2.3 million tonnes last year. Photo: O'Gorman Photography

Cereals harvest forecast to be 100,000t down on 2017
Cotton left over from last years harvest is seen in a field near Wakita, Oklahoma, U.S., May 11, 2018. Picture taken May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Cotton makes a comeback in US Plains as farmers sour on wheat

Why the omens look good for some rapid growth in late spring crops
Ireland imports approximately 60-70pc of the grain it needs to feed livestock. Photo: Roger Jones

Grain growers calls for auditing system to track all grain traded in Ireland
Alan Lucas cutting maize in Ballymacormack, Co Carlow. Photo: Roger Jones

Massive hike in maize plantings driven by dairy farmers


Top Stories

Storm Emma caused significant disruption last spring

Extreme weather expert involved in review of Greenfield farm after animal...
ICSA members protest at ABP Clones

'It is time for farmers to fight back' - ICSA protest outside ABP clones
A new tractor would cost around €85,000, plus VAT. (stock picture)

'Farmers are postponing buying €85,000 tractors as impact of Brexit...
Lamb rearing systems vary considerably from region to region but the bulk of ewes lamb outdoors desite high mortality rates

Worlds apart - the radical approach to lamb rearing in New Zealand
Darragh McCullough eats, sleeps and lives farming. Photo: David Conachy

Darragh McCullough: It's time to park our emotions and debunk the myths about...
4/10/2018 Ballymahon Mart Longford. Ballymahon Boys. Photo Brian Farrell

Pictures and Prices: Cattle trade stays on an even keel as farmers focus on...
There's probably not a fridge in the country that doesn't contain a block of cheddar cheese

Can Ireland produce anything other than cheddar cheese?