Happy International Potato day - Can you imagine a life without potatoes?

Today, October 5, is National Potato Day and people across the country are being encouraged to recognise the nutritional value of the potato and experiment with new and recipes from Bord Bia’s potato recipe website Potato.ie.

The theme for National Potato Day this year is “Imagine A World Without Potatoes” hence the launch of the Potato Survival Kit.

The kit designed for students was launched today the first Rooster Festival in Teagasc, Oak Park, Co Carlow today.

The guide includes time saving tips, nutritional advice, potato recipes and video links for secondary school and third level students.

“Despite the many myths out there, carbohydrates are not bad for you as our bodies need all the food groups,” TV Dietitian and National Potato Day Ambassador Aoife Hearne told secondary students today, adding that it is the amount and type of food you eat that is important.

At today’s event, Aoife Hearne was joined by Chef Padraic Óg Gallagher from the Boxty House restaurant in Temple Bar who demonstrated some simple food preparation and cooking skills for the gathered students.

“In value for your euro, you will find it hard to beat a bag of spuds,” Padraic Óg told the audience at his cooking demonstration today.

The Bord Bia lead initiative calls on consumers to appreciate the role potatoes have worldwide in providing employment, nourishment and food security and we are delighted for the Irish potato industry to be a part of it, according to Lorcan Bourke, Fresh Produce and Potato Manager for Bord Bia.