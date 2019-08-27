Growers' fury over malting restrictions

The Athy-based firm is insisting that contracts are filled by growers this harvest in a 70:30 split for the brewing and distilling segments of the market.

Malting barley for distilling has to be below 9.3pc protein, while supplies for brewing must be over 9.3pc.

However, growers in some areas report that over 80pc of their crops are coming in below the 9.3pc threshold.

This means that once they have filled the 30pc distilling element of their contract, they have no outlet for much of their remaining malting barley.

One grower in south Wexford who contacted the The grower, who did not wish to be named, explained that as most of his malting barley is low-protein distilling-quality grain, Boortmalt will only take the 30pc of the contract, or around 300 tonnes, for distilling and whatever tonnage qualifies for brewing.

The grower is hoping that a local merchant will take the remaining 600 tonnes or so for feed barley but he said that since he bought the seed and sprays from Boortmalt for the malting crop, there is no guarantee that the merchant will buy the surplus barley.

He is also facing significant losses, with feed barley trading for around €40/t under the malting price. On 600 tonnes this equates to an income loss of €24,000. Bumper barley crops, high stocks in store and English imports have added to grower difficulties in finding an outlet for their grain.

Well-known Wexford tillage farmer Arthur Murphy said malting growers are furious that the 70:30 split between distilling-quality and brewing-quality malting barley has been strictly imposed by Boortmalt when it was expected to be handled in house.

Mr Murphy said the IFA malting barley committee had serious questions to answer, given the difficulties many growers are facing.

However, IFA malting barley chairman Mark Browne said the association is in daily discussions with Boortmalt to ensure the maximum intake of malting barley.

Boortmalt said in a statement to the "The IFA are made aware of Boortmalt's annual requirements which they communicate to their members."

