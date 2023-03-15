Farming

Wheat whipsaws amid conflicting signals on grain deal extension

Cargo ship Despina V, carrying Ukrainian grain, is seen in the Black Sea off Kilyos near Istanbul, Turkey November 2, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

Cargo ship Despina V, carrying Ukrainian grain, is seen in the Black Sea off Kilyos near Istanbul, Turkey November 2, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

Aine Quinn and Megan Durisin

Wheat futures fluctuated yesterday as Russia and Ukraine gave conflicting signals on whether a key grain-export deal had been extended.

Wheat futures traded in Chicago fell 0.8%, after earlier gaining as much as 0.6%. Traders are watching to see whether the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which allows Ukraine to export crops from three ports, will be renewed when it expires later this week.

