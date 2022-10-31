Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Wheat soars after Russia exits pact allowing Ukraine exports

The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, carrying Ukrainian grain, is seen in the Black Sea off Kilyos, near Istanbul, Turkey August 2, 2022. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik/File Photo Expand

Close

The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, carrying Ukrainian grain, is seen in the Black Sea off Kilyos, near Istanbul, Turkey August 2, 2022. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik/File Photo

The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, carrying Ukrainian grain, is seen in the Black Sea off Kilyos, near Istanbul, Turkey August 2, 2022. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik/File Photo

The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, carrying Ukrainian grain, is seen in the Black Sea off Kilyos, near Istanbul, Turkey August 2, 2022. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik/File Photo

Jasmine Ng and Kim Chipman

Wheat futures surged after Russia pulled out of an agreement to allow grain exports from Ukraine through the Black Sea, a deal seen critical for easing tight world supplies and controlling global food costs.

Russia suspended the deal on Saturday after drone strikes against its naval fleet, claiming without evidence that one of the drones might have come from a grain ship that's part of the Black Sea initiative.

Most Watched

Privacy