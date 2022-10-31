Wheat soars after Russia exits pact allowing Ukraine exports

Wheat futures surged after Russia pulled out of an agreement to allow grain exports from Ukraine through the Black Sea, a deal seen critical for easing tight world supplies and controlling global food costs.

Russia suspended the deal on Saturday after drone strikes against its naval fleet, claiming without evidence that one of the drones might have come from a grain ship that's part of the Black Sea initiative.

Wheat in Chicago jumped as much as 7.7% to $8.9325 a bushel at the open on Monday before paring gains to 5.6% by 11:15 a.m. in Singapore. Corn climbed as much as 2.8% and soybean oil rose 3%. The latest supply setback could add to global food inflation and exacerbate hunger if price rises are sustained.

Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations agreed to have vessels carrying food from Ukrainian ports sail on Monday, challenging Russia's decision to back out of the deal. Russian delegates have been informed, a UN statement said. Traders are watching closely for how Russia will react to this.

Ukrainian Food Shipments to Keep Moving in Challenge to Moscow

"The UN, along with Ukraine and Turkey will continue the grain deal despite Russia pulling out," said Joe Davis, director of commodity sales at Chicago-based brokerage Futures International LLC. He expects the wheat market to continue to be volatile as traders await further news out of the Black Sea.

The agreement, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, was signed in July and ended a five-month Russian blockade of Ukraine's ports that cut global supplies and sent food costs to a record. It was designed to allow the safe passage of grain and oilseeds some of Ukraine's most important exports.

The grain corridor has eased tight world supplies since opening three months ago. Ukraine has shipped more than 9 million tons of grains and other foodstuffs, and prices for corn and wheat have retreated from the highs seen earlier in the year. The deal is set to expire on Nov. 19, and Moscow officials had already cast doubt on whether they would extend their participation.

Typically, the world relies on the Black Sea region for more than a quarter of wheat and barley exports, about a fifth of its corn cargoes and the bulk of its sunflower oil shipments. An early termination of the grain deal may also put at risk a main export route of fertilizer relied on by farmers to grow ample crops.

Tight Supplies

As of Oct. 30, six vessels carrying wheat, corn and other foodstuffs had begun their outbound voyage, but not entered the corridor, the UN said. No movement toward the corridor has been detected yet, Bloomberg tracking data show.

"You are going to be missing some grain on the world market from Ukraine," said Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Tobin Gorey. "No one is going to rely on getting it out of there if it's not on the water already."

The market will have to search for supplies elsewhere. "Where that comes from is, well, there's not a lot," Gorey said, adding that global supplies are tight and major exporters Russia and Australia are operating at capacity.

Wheat traded at $8.76 a bushel, well below the intraday record of $13.6350 in March after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Futures are still set for a loss of 5% in October partly on less worry over global supply. Money managers raised net-bearish positions on Chicago wheat to the highest in more than two years.

Bloomberg