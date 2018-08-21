Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 21 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Wheat retreats as traders seek more clues on Russian exports

A French farmer harvests wheat during sunset, in Bourlon, northern France, July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo
A French farmer harvests wheat during sunset, in Bourlon, northern France, July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

Gus Trompiz and Clement Rouget

Euronext wheat fell on Monday, giving up most of its steep gains from the previous session, as traders awaited clearer signs as to whether top exporter Russia would restrict shipments this season.

Forecasts for some rain in drought-hit eastern Australia and slow European Union exports also cooled the market after Friday’s rally.

By 1605 GMT, benchmark December milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext, was down 3.00 euros, or 1.4 percent, at 211.75 euros ($242.18) a tonne.

“The fall is explained by the absence of bullish news,” one futures dealer said.

On Friday, the contract had climbed as much as 3 percent to 216.50 euros, approaching a 5-1/2 year high of 218.25 euros struck in early August, after a meeting between Russia’s agriculture ministry and grain traders fuelled speculation about possible export curbs.

Some traders reported that the agriculture ministry would consider curbing 2018/19 grain exports once they reach 30 million tonnes, as requested by meat-producing regions, but the ministry denied discussing any restrictions.

The news reinforced doubts over Russia’s capacity to meet the ministry’s forecast of 35 million tonnes of wheat exports in 2018/19, given an expected drop in production and very brisk shipments at the start of the season.

Traders are sensitive to any suggestion of export curbs in Russia after the country imposed a full ban back in 2010/11 following a severe drought, sending global prices surging.

Also Read

Russian traders said on Monday they might step up exports in the first half of the season to avoid potential limits later in the season.

Separately, the Interfax news agency quoted the agriculture ministry as saying that Russia plans to sell about 2 million tonnes of grain from state stockpiles in 2018/19, expanding an initial programme of 500,000 tonnes.

The speculation around Russian export policy added to a lull on the physical market in France.

“After the meeting in Russia on Friday, people started thinking back to 2010. So sellers are holding back a bit and are waiting to see what happens,” one French cash broker said.

Many market participants were returning from summer holidays, with activity expected to pick up gradually this week.

Weekly data from the European Commission showed that EU soft wheat exports in 2018/19 had reached 1.8 million tonnes by Aug. 19, down 40 percent from a year earlier.

Reuters

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Tillage

This year's winter cereals are the cleanest I have ever seen

New research shows fall in fertiliser usage on farms
An overall harvest of 2.2 million tonnes is forecast for 2018 - down from 2.3 million tonnes last year. Photo: O'Gorman Photography

Cereals harvest forecast to be 100,000t down on 2017
Cotton left over from last years harvest is seen in a field near Wakita, Oklahoma, U.S., May 11, 2018. Picture taken May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Cotton makes a comeback in US Plains as farmers sour on wheat

Why the omens look good for some rapid growth in late spring crops
Ireland imports approximately 60-70pc of the grain it needs to feed livestock. Photo: Roger Jones

Grain growers calls for auditing system to track all grain traded in Ireland
Alan Lucas cutting maize in Ballymacormack, Co Carlow. Photo: Roger Jones

Massive hike in maize plantings driven by dairy farmers


Top Stories

Joe Boyce pictured cutting grass for the 100-cow herd

No change expected in conditions on drought effected farms in the...
Stock Image

Mixed demand for Ag Science courses as students plumb for 'boom-time'...
New roll-over protection devices have come on the market.

Safety Authority 'not forming view' on new ATV roll-over devices despite EU...

See what damage eating St John's Wort caused this heifer
Colm O'Donnell, INHFA chairman at a previous protest outside Enda Kenny's constituency office in Castlebar, Co Mayo. Photo: Michael McLaughlin

'Drought hit farmers cannot be left waiting for their money due to...
Delaval E100 rotary parlour

Watch: The DeLaval Rotary E100 has been launched Ireland (see it in action in...
(Photo by Brook Mitchell/Getty Images)

Gallery: Pictures show dire situation for Australian farms hit by drought