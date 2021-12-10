Wheat Prices Tumble to Month Low as Global Supply Outlook Swells

Combines harvest wheat and oats in a field owned by the "Siberia" farming company outside the village of Ogur in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin/File Photo

Wheat touched the lowest in a month after the U.S. raised its outlook for global and domestic reserves of the grain and cut back its forecast for exports.

Crop-output forecasts for Australia, Russia and Canada also were raised in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly supply-and-demand report, known as WASDE.

The bigger supply outlook surpassed the average of Bloomberg survey estimates. It also followed a surge in wheat prices to near-decade highs as weather woes from Australia to North America threatened to drain supplies. The costly grains now appear to be curbing demand, with U.S. export sales at the end of last month slumping to the lowest since 2018.

"The main pressure for the U.S. is that we are the highest-priced source of wheat in the global market," said AgriVisor LLC analyst Karl Setzer. "Until we correct, our demand will suffer."

A separate report out of Argentina on Thursday called for wheat production in the South American nation to rise at least 3%, beyond what was already seen as record levels.

Most-active benchmark wheat futures in Chicago ended the day down 2.2% at $7.7675 a bushel, the lowest settlement since Nov. 8. Contracts tied to other grain varieties in the U.S. and France also fell. A sustained decline could help ease global food prices that are edging close to a record high.

In other agricultural commodities, the USDA showed a slight increase in U.S. cotton production and lower world ending stockpiles, mainly on decreased output and improved consumption. The changes were within expectations and cotton futures were little changed.