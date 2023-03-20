Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Wheat Falls on Renewal of Ukraine Grain Deal Though Risks Remain

Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent wheat futures soaring in the first half of 2022. Image: Getty. Expand

Close

Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent wheat futures soaring in the first half of 2022. Image: Getty.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent wheat futures soaring in the first half of 2022. Image: Getty.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent wheat futures soaring in the first half of 2022. Image: Getty.

Keira Wright

Wheat dropped following the renewal of an agreement that allows Ukraine to safely export grains out of key Black Sea ports, although the duration of the latest extension was disputed.

Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said over the weekend that the pact had been prolonged for another 120 days, but Russia and an unnamed Turkish official said the extension was only for 60 days. The top two commodities shipped under the deal are wheat and corn, which also fell.

Most Watched

Privacy