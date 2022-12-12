Farming

Wheat falls a fifth week as Black Sea shipment prospects improve

Loading grain into holds of sea cargo vessel through an automatic line in seaport from silos of grain storage.

Kim Chipman and Michael Hirtzer

Wheat posted a fifth straight week of losses as prospects brighten for getting global grain shipments out of the war-stressed Black Sea.

The US Department of Agriculture raised its outlook for world wheat trade in part on higher exports from Ukraine and Russia, the agency said Friday in its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates.

