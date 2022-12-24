Wheat climbs as deep freeze stokes fear of shrinking US crops

An Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) plow clears a lane on Interstate 80 as snow falls during a winter storm warning, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Temperatures plunged far and fast Thursday as a winter storm formed ahead of Christmas weekend, promising heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds across a broad swath of the country and complicating holiday travel. (Joseph Cress /Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP)

Winter wheat climbed higher for a fourth straight day on Firday as a deep freeze across the US grain belt escalates concern about shrinking crops.

The extreme cold snap is putting recently planted wheat in danger of winterkill, which can occur when soil lacking enough snow protection can grow cold enough to kill off the plant. Grains in some key areas already are the focus of worry over ongoing drought.