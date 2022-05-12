Videos of Ruined Wheat Fields in China Boost Food Security Fears

Videos showing acres of wheat in China being destroyed or cut down before they mature are going viral on social media, throwing doubts on the quality of the crop in some areas at a time when global prices are soaring.

The agriculture ministry is investigating to see if there's any illegal destruction of the wheat crop, it said in a statement, citing reports that in some regions farmland is being cleared for construction projects, while in others growers are cutting the grain prematurely to sell as silage for animal feed.