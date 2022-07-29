Farming

Farming

US poised to deliver bumper wheat crop

The world is counting heavily on American farm supplies to help refill grain silos as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to put more than a quarter of global wheat exports at risk. Image: REUTERS/Yves Herman Expand

Kim Chipman

The US is poised to deliver a bumper spring wheat crop in the upcoming weeks, which if realized could help relieve global shortfalls caused by turmoil in the Black Sea.

Fields in North Dakota, the top producing US state, are forecast to yield a record high 49.1 bushels per acre of the grain, according to the final estimate of a three-day crop tour led by the Wheat Quality Council. North Dakota makes up about half of the US's spring wheat crop.

