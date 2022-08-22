Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 15.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

US crop tour set to kick off with world's food reserves at stake

Corn is transferred to a grain cart during a harvest in Leland, Mississippi, US, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Corn was stable before a US crop tour that will give more insight into the state of fields in the world&rsquo;s top producer. Photographer: Rory Doyle/Bloomberg Expand
A worker monitors the transfer of corn into a grain hauling truck during a harvest in Leland, Mississippi, US, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Corn was stable before a US crop tour that will give more insight into the state of fields in the world&rsquo;s top producer. Photographer: Rory Doyle/Bloomberg Expand
Corn is transferred from a grain cart to a truck during a harvest in Leland, Mississippi, US, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Corn was stable before a US crop tour that will give more insight into the state of fields in the world&rsquo;s top producer. Photographer: Rory Doyle/Bloomberg Expand

Close

Corn is transferred to a grain cart during a harvest in Leland, Mississippi, US, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Corn was stable before a US crop tour that will give more insight into the state of fields in the world&rsquo;s top producer. Photographer: Rory Doyle/Bloomberg

Corn is transferred to a grain cart during a harvest in Leland, Mississippi, US, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Corn was stable before a US crop tour that will give more insight into the state of fields in the world’s top producer. Photographer: Rory Doyle/Bloomberg

A worker monitors the transfer of corn into a grain hauling truck during a harvest in Leland, Mississippi, US, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Corn was stable before a US crop tour that will give more insight into the state of fields in the world&rsquo;s top producer. Photographer: Rory Doyle/Bloomberg

A worker monitors the transfer of corn into a grain hauling truck during a harvest in Leland, Mississippi, US, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Corn was stable before a US crop tour that will give more insight into the state of fields in the world’s top producer. Photographer: Rory Doyle/Bloomberg

Corn is transferred from a grain cart to a truck during a harvest in Leland, Mississippi, US, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Corn was stable before a US crop tour that will give more insight into the state of fields in the world&rsquo;s top producer. Photographer: Rory Doyle/Bloomberg

Corn is transferred from a grain cart to a truck during a harvest in Leland, Mississippi, US, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Corn was stable before a US crop tour that will give more insight into the state of fields in the world’s top producer. Photographer: Rory Doyle/Bloomberg

/

Corn is transferred to a grain cart during a harvest in Leland, Mississippi, US, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Corn was stable before a US crop tour that will give more insight into the state of fields in the world’s top producer. Photographer: Rory Doyle/Bloomberg

Tarso Veloso and Kim Chipman

Farmers from Nebraska to Ohio are nearing the final stretch of one of the most turbulent growing seasons ever, with the world now nervously waiting to see if US corn and soybean harvests will be big enough to revive supplies diminished by war and weather.

A closely watched industry crop tour will attempt to find out this week as dozens of growers, grain buyers and analysts take to fields for a firsthand look at the condition of plants used for livestock feed, food and fuel. The scouts in particular will be assessing the impact of scorching heat and lack of rain that hit key parts of the Farm Belt over the past few months.

Most Watched

Privacy