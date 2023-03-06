UN sees global wheat output falling for first time in five years

A tractor sprays pesticides on wheat crops to be harvested this year, in Arapongas, Brazil July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer/File Photo

Global wheat output is expected to drop slightly next season from a record high as the war in Ukraine and dry weather in Russia takes a toll on crops, the United Nations said.

Production should fall roughly 1% to 784 million tons in the 2023-24 season, the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization said Friday. That would be the first decline in five years and highlights the risk that global grain supplies still face from Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.