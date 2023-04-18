Farming

Ukrainian grain should be moved on into Europe -Polish ag minister

  • Poland, Hungary and Slovakia have imposed bans
  • Talks to resume Tuesday in Warsaw
  • EU has criticised bans
Ukrainian workers inspect the emptying process of one of the rail wagons full of grain inside a 48-container silo near Cierna nad Tisou, Slovakia on March 13, 2023. (Photo by Robert Nemeti/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Expand

Ukrainian workers inspect the emptying process of one of the rail wagons full of grain inside a 48-container silo near Cierna nad Tisou, Slovakia on March 13, 2023. (Photo by Robert Nemeti/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Pawel Florkiewicz

Ukraine will try to unblock exports of food and grain through Poland in a second day of talks in Warsaw on Tuesday after some of its staunchest allies in central Europe imposed bans on its products.

Poland, Hungary and Slovakia have recently banned imports of Ukrainian grains and produce to protect their markets from an influx of cheaper supply.

