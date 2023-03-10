Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 1.2°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Russian grain exports boom as buyers snap up cheap cargoes

There's currently plenty of demand for Russian grain. Stock Image. Expand

Close

There's currently plenty of demand for Russian grain. Stock Image.

There's currently plenty of demand for Russian grain. Stock Image.

There's currently plenty of demand for Russian grain. Stock Image.

Aine Quinn and Megan Durisin

After a slow start to the season, Russia's grain exports are booming as buyers load up on its attractive bumper supplies.

The country's shipments of wheat its main crop almost doubled in January and February from a year earlier, Logistic OS data show.

Most Watched

Privacy