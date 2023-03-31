Farming

Poland urges EU to limit influx of Ukrainian grain

Polish farmers are angry as grain prices fall as a result of increased imports from Ukraine. Image: Getty.

Polish farmers are angry as grain prices fall as a result of increased imports from Ukraine. Image: Getty.

Alan Charlish

Poland wants the European Union to use all tools at its disposal to limit the amount of Ukrainian grain entering the EU market, the prime minister said on Wednesday, amid fury among farmers because imports have depressed Polish grain prices.

The displeasure of farmers poses a major headache for the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party in an election year as its conservative voter base mainly lives in rural areas and small towns.

