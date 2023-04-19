Farming

‘Not a single ton of Ukrainian grain will remain in Poland’ – Ukraine, Poland, strike deal to restart transit of grain

Ukrainian workers inspect the emptying process of one of the rail wagons full of grain inside a 48-container silo near Cierna nad Tisou, Slovakia on March 13, 2023. (Photo by Robert Nemeti/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Ukrainian workers inspect the emptying process of one of the rail wagons full of grain inside a 48-container silo near Cierna nad Tisou, Slovakia on March 13, 2023. (Photo by Robert Nemeti/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Associated Press

Polish and Ukrainian officials say convoys of Ukrainian grain transiting Poland for export abroad will be sealed, guarded and monitored to ensure the produce stops flooding the Polish market and playing havoc with prices.

Tuesday's announcement came after two days of intensive talks following protests by Polish farmers, who said much of the Ukrainian grain was staying in Poland and creating a glut that caused them huge losses.

