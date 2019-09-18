No comment from Boortmalt on claims it has imported malt during harvest

Boortmalt Ireland - Athy site.
Declan O'Brien

Boortmalt has declined to comment on claims that it has imported at least one shipload of malt over the last month.

Growers in Wexford claimed that a consignment of malt had been imported recently by Boortmalt through Stokestown Port close to New Ross.

However, a spokesman for Boortmalt declined to comment on the matter.

"Boortmalt can't comment on any matters that are commercially sensitive," the spokesman said.

There has been mounting frustration among malting barley growers this harvest. Farmers maintain that supplies of malting barley to Boortmalt have been hindered by closure of intake depots for a time by the company.

They have also complained that rejection levels this year have been far higher than normal, with the protein thresholds for distilling-quality and brewing-quality barley more stringently applied.

However, this assertion has been challenged by Boortmalt.

A spokesman for the company claimed that overall rejection percentages on the 2019 harvest have been "as per previous years".

He added that the main reasons for rejections were issues around germination, protein levels and screenings.

An accident at Boortmalt's Athy plant during the summer has resulted in a significant reduction in the facility's malting capacity.

