Grain prices improve as US counts cost of spring floods

Glanbia increased its green wheat price for this year's harvest to €155/t, while lifting its quote for green barley to €145/t. The prices are up from €151/t and €140/t respectively.

The improvement in market sentiment has been attributed to the slow progress in maize sowings in the US. Just half of the maize crop has been planted to date due to flooding and harsh weather conditions across the US cornbelt.

The first week in June is traditionally the cut-off for planting maize. A major changeover to soya is now likely, industry sources indicated.

In contrast to the poor outlook for the US maize harvest, the forecast for grain crops in Western Europe and the Black Sea region is very positive.

Recent rains across northern Europe have eased drought concerns and EU wheat and barley production is expected to rebound from last year's poor yields.

Wheat production is forecast to exceed 144 million tonnes, with the barley crop expected to top 60 million tonnes. These yields are 13pc and 8pc up on the drought-affected harvest of 2018.

Unfortunately, market analysts believe the recent price rises might be temporary as there are ample maize supplies globally following bumper harvests in South America.